Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option
Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option
2:16
Watch Now

Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option

Laptops
Speaker 1: If there's one thing I love more than being at a funky cocktail lounge, it's being at one where there's a bunch of cool new laptops and if I love something more than that, it's having gaming laptops. And if there's something I love more than a new gaming laptop, it's a new budget gaming laptop. In fact, sometimes a new budget gaming laptop is so interesting, they should just make up an entirely new product line for it. And that is what is happening right here. This is the Lenovo Locke, L O Q, which is different than Lenovo's Legion Line, which is their mainstream gaming line. The lock [00:00:30] line has a lot of the same stuff but is more budget oriented, which is frankly something everybody is looking for these days. It brings in a lot of the Legion dna, but not everything. For example, uh, the gps only go up to an Nvidia RTX 40 60. Speaker 1: That's the top end. Whereas a more fancy gaming laptop, that would kind of be almost the starting point and the keyboard lighting its zone, it's not per key. But other than that, this really does look and feel a lot like the Ringer Legion line, which I like a lot. Much like that [00:01:00] Legion line, you're gonna find a lot of ports and connections on the back, a few on the sides. I do appreciate that modern gaming laptops, not just this one, even though they usually use their own proprietary power connectors can also charge through u s bbc. That's gonna take longer obviously if you want to get it ready to uh, run the G and play games. But I do appreciate having that option. So the Lock L oq is gonna be available in 15 and 16 inch sizes and it's gonna be AMD flavors and Intel flavors. Speaker 1: And actually both of them are gonna start at $900. You're gonna have to pay a little bit more to get that [00:01:30] RTX 40 80 like I have in this version right here. And they go up to 16 gigs of Ram and 32 gigabytes of storage. But again, all those upgrades are gonna cost extra if you're trying to figure out whether you should get the 15 inch model, the 16 inch model, cuz they're obviously very close. The 16 inch is a 16 by 10 aspect ratio. The 15 inch is a 16 by nine aspect ratio. Both of them, however, go up to, uh, 1 65 hertz. So that's a little bit more than you would get in just the, you know, lowest end of budget gaming laptops, the various sizes and configurations, 15 inch, [00:02:00] 16 inch A D Intel, they're coming out on a rolling basis, starting in April and some models in May and some in June. Uh, and they start both on the Intel side and the AMD side at $900.

Up Next

Big-Screen Gaming With the Razer Blade 18
laptop-2

Up Next

Big-Screen Gaming With the Razer Blade 18

Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Fixes Two Things I Didn't Like About Last Year's Galaxy Books
galaxy-laptops-josh-seq-00-05-55-20-still002

Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Fixes Two Things I Didn't Like About Last Year's Galaxy Books

Testing Apple's New M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini
macbook-pro-and-mac-mini

Testing Apple's New M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini

The Best Laptops at CES 2023
1203666581364701-47uzlenzwynlzwzc4zhj-height640.png

The Best Laptops at CES 2023

Lenovo Goes All-In on OLED and E Ink Laptops and Tablets at CES
1203641502221913-vhqokwci3gi4qs5mhp7i-height640.png

Lenovo Goes All-In on OLED and E Ink Laptops and Tablets at CES

Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles Microbes
asus-ces-2023-00-00-43-13-still107

Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles Microbes

Asus Reveals Gesture Controlled 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision
hands-free-3d-00-02-50-02-still098

Asus Reveals Gesture Controlled 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision

Asus Debuts Ultralight Work Laptop, Speedy Gaming Chromebook at CES 2023
asus-ces-laptops-00-00-22-15-still097

Asus Debuts Ultralight Work Laptop, Speedy Gaming Chromebook at CES 2023

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and Laptop Hope to Be Experiential
hp-thumb

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and Laptop Hope to Be Experiential

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option
p1100232-mov-20-24-38-02-still001.png

Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option

Relativity Space Launches World's First 3D-Printed Rocket
rocket-image

Relativity Space Launches World's First 3D-Printed Rocket

Nothing Ear 2 Buds Review: Solid Sound and Familiar Look
nothing-seq-00-05-45-27-still002.png

Nothing Ear 2 Buds Review: Solid Sound and Familiar Look

Everything Revealed at Nvidia's Spring GTC Event
cnet-nvidiastill

Everything Revealed at Nvidia's Spring GTC Event

Solar-Powered Mobile Nanogrids Provide Energy Relief in Disaster Zones
sesame-solar-seq-00-04-41-08-still001

Solar-Powered Mobile Nanogrids Provide Energy Relief in Disaster Zones

Steam Deck 1 Year Review
thumb3

Steam Deck 1 Year Review

Most Popular All most popular

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

Steam Deck 1 Year Review
thumb3

Steam Deck 1 Year Review

Easy Ways to Lower Your Utility Bills and Save Money
yt-reduce-your-utility-bills-v3

Easy Ways to Lower Your Utility Bills and Save Money

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

Everything Announced at Microsoft's AI Future of Work Event
microsoft-ai-event-future-of-work-supercut-1

Everything Announced at Microsoft's AI Future of Work Event

Watch Google Demo Generative AI Tech for Workspace Apps
google-ai-image-2

Watch Google Demo Generative AI Tech for Workspace Apps

Latest Products All latest products

Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option
p1100232-mov-20-24-38-02-still001.png

Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option

Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 Are Here: See the Next Gen of Wireless Streaming Speakers
sonos-00-00-05-22-still001

Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 Are Here: See the Next Gen of Wireless Streaming Speakers

First Look at Rad Power Bikes' New RadRunner 3 Plus
radrunner3-00-00-13-03-still001

First Look at Rad Power Bikes' New RadRunner 3 Plus

OnePlus 11 Review: Powerful but Not Perfect
oneplus-11-review-cnet-lanxon-promo-17

OnePlus 11 Review: Powerful but Not Perfect

Hot Wheels Rift Rally Turns Your Living Room Into a Video Game
hotwheelscms

Hot Wheels Rift Rally Turns Your Living Room Into a Video Game

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Lineup Is Here With Big Camera Upgrades
cnets23

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Lineup Is Here With Big Camera Upgrades

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam
car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC
pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys