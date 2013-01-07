Your video, "Lego's Mindstorms EV3 programmable robots have character "
Lego's Mindstorms EV3 programmable robots have character

The next generation of Lego's programmable robotics kit teaches kids how to program, but also offers something for adult enthusiasts.
-Hi, I'm Bridget Carey with CNET here at CES 2013. And before me, are the Lego Mindstorms EV3. This is the new generation of Lego's robotic platform and it has a lot more to it than in previous generations not only it has one box that get you five combinations with instructions, but you can go online and get up to 17 robots out of it. There are so many instructions. There are so many things you can do with this. Each one of these creatures, these characters comes from one set. The Lego box itself will give you instructions on five or you can go online and get even more. The components consist of a brain that you can program. You program it with Linux. Now, you can either do some basic programming on the Lego brick itself or take it to your computer to do a lot more. So, it goes from age ranges of 10 years old with some basic programming. Or, if you're an enthusiast, it depends how far you want to take and you can even hack this thing. There are tons of sensors and motors in this and it's all about the combination that you build it. So you have different characters here. You even have one called Raptor that has a sensor that's [inaudible] your hand in front it, it will give you a bite. Now, when it comes to commanding your beast, you can have a remote that did comes with this very basic or you can take it to another level. Use your smartphone as your controller. It will use the Gyro Sensors if you want or buttons on the screen. It's a great way for kids to really start learning how to program. Lego has made it. So if you just want to learn a little bit, they'll hold your hand and make it really easy to do a task or to-- Lego even gives you a free smartphone or tablet app so you can go through how to build it in a 3D world. You're going to start seeing this in the second half of the year for about $350. At CES 2013, I'm Bridget Carey with CNET with your first look at the Lego Mindstorms EV3 Set.

