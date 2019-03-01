Trailers

Latest Hellboy trailer arrives with a vengeance

Transcript
[MUSIC] [SOUND] An island off the coast of Scotland. Something was summoned from the depths of Hell. [MUSIC] Something that would end mankind. [NOISE] And this thing you're worried about, did it show up? Yes. [NOISE] You did. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] We face every threat there is, and yet you take me in. [MUSIC] Hello, son. Made me a **** weapon. [SOUND] Where's my **** violin? [MUSIC] Listen up, ladies and gentlemen. Out there, there's a 5th-century sorceress we want to bring down the curtain on London and the World. Great, homework. Why do you fight for those who hate and fear you? You were meant for For this. [MUSIC] Out of the ashes new Eden will emerge. Okay, I'd appreciate a prophecy with more relatable stakes. Haven't we got to be saving the world or something? Now, okay, come on. Let's get your game face on. [MUSIC] [SOUND] Yeah, come on, let's do this. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Be my king. We belong together, you and I. [MUSIC] We do, but this is not gonna work. [UNKNOWN] cuz I'm a Capricorn and you're **** nuts. [MUSIC]
