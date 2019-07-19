KGB tech: These gadgets powered the notorious spy agency
Transcript
[MUSIC]
The KGB SPY museum is almost like a museum of technologies.
Help me understand what's here and the time periods of your collection.
KGB SPY museum has the biggest collection in the whole world Of KGB spy technologies, gadgets, secret cameras, reporters and I were all just items 1928 coming towards 2015.
What made the KGB so particularly good at espionage.
Technologies.
We have female agents' objects, like Deadly Kiss, a weapon that looks like lipstick.
It's a single shot gun.
And it was loved by the agents very much because of the size.
The new method, how to hide it in the rectum, and then you can transfer it easily to the places where you can be checked, and then you can just take it out and use it for what kind of operations you need.
Also, here we have ballistic knives.
We have a replica of Bulgarian umbrella.
It looks like an umbrella.
But actually it contains an easel at the end.
And when you press the button it shoots a small shot of rice and poison that poison is deadly.
And in 72 hours a person can be immediately dead.
There are a number of eavesdropping devices.
I see, microphones and cameras, ranging from the very old to modern computers.
It blows your mind how many different ways of eavesdropping there were, bugs in plates, in ashtrays, in birds houses.
These plates were used in restaurants so when the foreigners come to the restaurants at first visitors would be given with the ashtray with the bug.
And if people are not smoking then they will bring you a plate with breads and with a bun.
Explain to me how the suffering process works.
We do have how it's called Russian enigma Fialka.
It's the smartest cipher machine.
It has 10 side for wheels.
There's not even a word how many combinations you can make.
It's billion, billion, billions.
And on top of that, every day you change a punch card.
And you can send a message.
A KGB agent in the field.
Would I be able to identify this person?
No way.
Bring me inside the life.
No way.
Tell me why?
No way.
The agents were working in the field.
They were professionals.
If you can tell that the person is spying on someone, it's not a professional.
If I'm FSB today, what's the difference between the technologies that i have and where Now, versus the technologies I had in war 50 years ago.
You have a button.
Yes, so you can have a camera.
You might have a pen inside your pocket, right?
So it can contain a bug.
You can have a watch.
That is a recorder.
Then you can have a shoe that in the hill you have a consummate and you can transfer information like frequencies or microphone.
Cufflinks, cufflinks as well, like a consummate, now are days we are.
Sharing our lives so much more.
We have social platforms, we always have our location turned on.
So we are giving our information ourselves for these day agents, you have a smartphone and that's enough.
