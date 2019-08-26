John Travolta dreams of making an iPhone movie

Sean Aaron the front I said, Can you believe we have Marlon Brando on the in the back so let's go check on them.
So we look in his wake and he is not sleeping.
And then he said, he's caught us looking and he said, Did you look at the stars?
They look like grapes.
You could just pick them out of the out of the sky.
Anyway, I could go on, but let's talk about the movie, Fanatic.
[LAUGH]
[LAUGH]
[MUSIC]
I need to get an autograph, don't let him do this to me.
I'm a fan.
I'm a number one fan.
Is it difficult to find famous people's houses?
I use my star map app.
You have to be careful, I don't want you to be accused Instead of stalking.
Hey!
You can't just come to my private residency stalking me.
Listen pal, I don't know how you found me but I don't every want to see you in this neighborhood again.
I read the script and I fell in love with the story.
I fell in love with the character because every single one of us, and I'm putting money on this statement, has a bit of my charater in them meaning They are a fans of someone they love and like, whether it's a sports figure, whether it's a actor, musician, you could pick anyone in your life that you have that weird kind of, if only I could meet them and I know they would love me as much as I love them and it's the examination of going over the line going over privacy.
Line and what happens when there's unrequited emotion and feeling and it turns into a bit of horror at the end, which is shocking, because you don't think that's necessarily the trajectory you're going on.
But I think it's what makes it the movie unique So I gotta ask you some tech questions.
Boy.
Are you into tech at all?
Inadvertently, meaning that I just got onto Instagram a year ago.
And I'm digging it like big time because I looked at all my peers Instagrams and they're all pictures of lunch or, [LAUGH]
Flowers and stuff with it.
Well, I don't wanna look that up.
What if it's, I wanna do something that's involving in my life.
And so I started just really picking up things that were interesting to me.
I let my son do his first movie, Cookie Monster Movie, and that went over big, a million hits or whatever.
So I I just have enjoyed the ability to communicate directly with a fan base of people that, whether I'm flying in a cockpit taking off for Europe, or on a, Special mission of some sort I like sharing those moments and family moments.
And and I only do it if it's interesting to me, you know, so that's probably as high tech as I get, you know, but it was I really appreciative of that ability to communicate it's cool.
Are you tied to your smartphone to have a favorite piece of Year that you like?
Well I love my iPhone and I love the portrait pictures.
They're very clear and crisp.
And I'm having a daydream of doing my first directorial movie on an iPhone.
I'd like to do that.
That would be very good.
I wrote a little book years ago called Propeller One Way Night coach and I would love to film it on an iPhone.
Okay.
You heard it here first.
What piece of tech do you wish were invented just for you?
The only high tech concept that I took literally and continued with it was the Jetsons concept.
Because we imagine that everybody would have a jet
Outside their apartment, like a marina city in Chicago, you'd be like plugged in to that.
And then you you take off.
Well, by the year 2,000 none of this was happening.
So I decided to build a home where the Jets could be in the backyard they plug into the house.
And I've done that.
That's what I have.
I have a jet port, and I'm the only one living a Jetsons lifestyle.
I say catch up.
[LAUGH]
Please, somebody [LAUGH].
