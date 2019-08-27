JBL's Android TV sound bar sounds good, still needs work
Transcript
While the JBL link bar may look like an ordinary sound bar from the outside, what's inside is a whole lot weirder.
The link bar attempts to do something maybe no one will ever do again, bring together two different types of devices, streaming boxes with apps on board and a sound bar with a built-in voice assistant.
The JBL link bar is $400 wireless speaker which combines Google Assistant and Android TV.
As you'd expect with such a Frankenstein gadget there are some compromises involved but the best thing about it is that as a sandbar it sounds really good even better than the sun as beam at the same price.
The JBL is quite large and it sounds full.
You don't really need to add a sub to enjoy it.
It sounds great with music and movies to.
Even if it doesn't bounce sound off your walls for that really big sound.
The link bar is also built really well with some nice touches.
For example, there's a physical switch to turn Google system on or off.
The styling is attractive and it looks expensive.
The speaker comes with a bunch of connection options to including three HDMI inputs, HDMI, IRC, and Bluetooth.
The remote is also a lot of fun and it comes with a Google Assistant, but.
The system's Android TV caters for most apps and they can be controlled by the Google Assistant.
There's sometimes I found you still need to use that remote button.
If the system has some sort of brain fart.
You see, Google system can be slow, really slow.
Sometimes it takes up to 10 seconds to respond to query.
Sometimes it doesn't respond at all.
If you want to advice there is a $300 subwoofer.
And it sounds even better with it attached.
At $400, it sounds good and it looks good.
But the Android TV and Google Assistant integration, isn't quite cooked yet.
With some further tweaking, hopefully the JPL link bar can be a more recommendable product..
Up Next
Ikea's Symfonisk speakers take Sonos into wacky and affordable...
1:46
Creative Stage is the budget desktop sound bar to beat
1:50
Klipsch's striking R-51M monitors sound great on a budget
1:34
B&W's 606 speaker gets Continuum driver for better detail, deeper...
1:41
Q Acoustics' 3020i speakers improve on the original in almost...
1:19
Samsung Galaxy Home is your newest smart speaker
1:00
Vizio's SB362 solo sound bar is great value for money
1:52
Polk's Command Bar is the sound bar for Alexa fans
1:49
Sonos Beam offers big sound at a more affordable price