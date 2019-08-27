JBL's Android TV sound bar sounds good, still needs work

Transcript
While the JBL link bar may look like an ordinary sound bar from the outside, what's inside is a whole lot weirder. The link bar attempts to do something maybe no one will ever do again, bring together two different types of devices, streaming boxes with apps on board and a sound bar with a built-in voice assistant. The JBL link bar is $400 wireless speaker which combines Google Assistant and Android TV. As you'd expect with such a Frankenstein gadget there are some compromises involved but the best thing about it is that as a sandbar it sounds really good even better than the sun as beam at the same price. The JBL is quite large and it sounds full. You don't really need to add a sub to enjoy it. It sounds great with music and movies to. Even if it doesn't bounce sound off your walls for that really big sound. The link bar is also built really well with some nice touches. For example, there's a physical switch to turn Google system on or off. The styling is attractive and it looks expensive. The speaker comes with a bunch of connection options to including three HDMI inputs, HDMI, IRC, and Bluetooth. The remote is also a lot of fun and it comes with a Google Assistant, but. The system's Android TV caters for most apps and they can be controlled by the Google Assistant. There's sometimes I found you still need to use that remote button. If the system has some sort of brain fart. You see, Google system can be slow, really slow. Sometimes it takes up to 10 seconds to respond to query. Sometimes it doesn't respond at all. If you want to advice there is a $300 subwoofer. And it sounds even better with it attached. At $400, it sounds good and it looks good. But the Android TV and Google Assistant integration, isn't quite cooked yet. With some further tweaking, hopefully the JPL link bar can be a more recommendable product..

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

60 episodes

Alphabet City

61 episodes

CNET Top 5

826 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

314 episodes

Tech Today

962 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Disney Plus: Everything you need to know (The Daily Charge, 8/29/2019)

7:59

9 Samsung Galaxy phones and how to tell them apart

2:08

Wi-Fi 6 may be more life-changing than 5G

4:25

Are you ready to make the Nintendo Switch Lite switch? (The Daily Charge, 8/28/2019)

10:11

SpaceX aces Starhopper rocket test

2:41

Disney Plus preorders offer a big discount, but there's a catch (The Daily Charge, 8/27/2019)

5:29

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Disney Plus preorders offer a big discount, but there's a catch (The Daily Charge, 8/27/2019)

5:29

New Apple Watch on the way, but maybe not a Series 5

7:10

SpaceX aces Starhopper rocket test

2:41

Don't let the Steve Jobs conspiracy theory fake you out

1:27

Wi-Fi 6 may be more life-changing than 5G

4:25

Citroen let us drive the Ami and 1919 concept cars

15:58

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

JBL's Android TV sound bar sounds good, still needs work

1:45

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is Sprint's cheapest 5G phone yet

1:36

Trying out the Nintendo Switch Lite actually surprised me

4:30

The Sega Genesis Mini is so rad

4:21

Alienware's $4,000 55-inch OLED gaming monitor will land soon

1:01

We rode Cake's 150 lb fully electric motorcycle

3:28

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Here's how to keep spam out of your Google Calendar

1:14

Best dark mode iOS apps to try now

2:14

How to use emergency contacts for Android and iOS

1:53

How to set up and use Google Docs offline

1:24

Capital One data breach: Here's what to do

1:43

Your phone can translate text in 88 languages

2:03