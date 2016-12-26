Iyaz's Top 5 favorite gadgets: CNET Top 5
The host of "Top 5" lets you know which devices he's thrilled with.
These are my top five favorite gadgets that I actually own. I get to play with a lot of tech toys but I don't like spending money. These are the gadgets I'm glad to have bought and would probably buy again. At number five my Roku. Now I've got an older Roku, a Roku 3, actually. It's still really reliable, and has tons of apps so it can access Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, pretty much whatever. I like my Roku so much, I wound up getting a Roku TV as well. At number four, the controversial Apple iPad. I own the original iPad Air, Its got a great screen and really responsive the iPad has a huge advantage over android tablets as the iPad has a lot of tablet specific apps available it is really a great device with all kinds of stuff including comics which I read and number 3 the amazon echo I got both a amazon echo and a google home in my tiny apartment the amazon echo is currently the better of the two It is an excellent smart home hub, and generally does a great job listening to commands. The Amazon Echo's skill set is huge and will probably keep growing. I sometimes forget that it's a speaker too. And number two is my Google Pixel, I actually pre-ordered the Google Pixel after I watched Google introduce the phone. The Pixel is very fast. The fingerprint sensor works as well as my old iPhone 6. I'm also a big fan of Google Assistance, which is baked into the Pixel launcher. And at number one, my favorite gadget, the Harmony Remote. I've probably bought at least five different Harmony remotes over the years. If you've never heard of them, Harmony Remote are the best universal remotes you will find, they arrange everything in to activity, so one button press will turn on your TV and your other components plus that you will receive it to the right input, by the way Harmony works with the Amazon Echo. Integration's not as simple as it could be, but it's a start. And those are my current favorite gadgets, at least I think so. Let me know if I'm wrong. I'm Matt Aies on Twitter, and I'll see you online.