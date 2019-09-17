iPhone 11: 3 phones, reviewed. Which do you choose?
The iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
These are Apple's iPhones for 2019, are any of them for you?
Let's find out.
[MUSIC]
Now let's put this in perspective, what is Apple doing with iPhones right now?
Every year they have a new iPhone Now we're pushing into all those new technologies some of them are not fully here yet.
And Apple's looking at practical things.
I'm gonna make this easy and say that of all three iPhones you're really looking at one iPhone 11 in different variations pro and pro max are the same with different screen sizes.
So the difference between the pro and the 11 really come down to steel or aluminum and you go with two cameras Or three, the iPhones have speedier processors, they have better battery life and they come in different colors.
But really this year Apple's making the big feature all about the camera.
Here Take a look.
Okay, now you're looking through the iPhone 11 Pro Max and I'm holding the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11.
Now all these phones have a 12 megapixel widen Which is what you're looking at now, which is like the standard camera but they also add ultra wide which expands out the view significantly.
This is kind a specialty shot, you have to play with it to get the right framing.
Both of those have that, but only the Pro phones have telephoto which gets super close 2x optical zoom.
That is something that I use all the time, but you have to pay up for that.
You may not need telephone, no, but that is what the pro is leveraging.
Give me that phone back.
[MUSIC]
The front facing cameras on all of the iPhone 11 models are the same and they're better than last year's 10 s and 10 hour models.
Their 12 megapixel cameras and they're wider.
So you can fit more people into a shot, which is key.
That's been on other phones, too.
And yes, there's also the slow fee thing.
Slow mo selfie, whatever you want to call this.
It's not a photo mode, like Live Photo.
Instead, what you're enabling is slow motion video recording on the front facing camera.
I wouldn't use it all that much.
It's kind of like this year's animo G.
And you know what my kids really like playing with it.
It basically recorded minutes of sticking their tongues out
[MUSIC]
Photos I've taken on the 11 and 11 Pro so far look really good, but Apple's photo quality has already been great over the last few years.
You're gonna notice that most maybe things like smart HDR in extreme lighting conditions or of course with that extra ultra wide angle camera.
The camera has changed And you can see here that when you are zooming in more, it includes some of the stuff from the other camera lenses, to show you what you might be missing.
So it's framing in the square, but then it's saying hey, you might want to pull back, it's like a viewfinder.
Portrait mode is back.
You can also zoom in and out.
And there's a new mode called Heikki light moto Takes that photo and overlays it on a white background in black and white.
The iPhone 11 has two cameras, the wide and the ultra wide but it's missing the telephoto.
You could zoom in further, but that's digital zoom, which isn't always as high quality, but sometimes it's okay.
And portray mode.
It's there but it's only available in one level of zoom.
Why?
It doesn't zoom in the tele portal.
[MUSIC]
There's also video stabilization on the iPhone 11 and on the 11 Pro models It's better than before, I shot in 60 frames per second in 4k and tried walking around to check it out.
It's not 100%, but I was using stabilization on iPhones previously.
In fact, I use it to shoot at Apple events when I go into the demo room.
And, I think this is smoother.
It still shows my footsteps.
But, it does seem nicer.
And, video in general seems great.
And, its always been the iPhone's strong suit.
This one does seem a lot better.
But, keep in mind that a lot of stuff that these do, you can do on both models.
[MUSIC]
There's also a quick take video where, when you're in the photo mode, you can just press and hold the shutter button to take a video to shoot in the aspect ratio of whatever you were taking a photo of.
Now I know you want to see how night mode works, but it's not quite dark enough.
Yet, so before we get to that, let's talk about design, because people care about that.
Apple makes good looking phones regardless, but there are some differences.
The iPhone 11 has a glossy glass back and an aluminum case, while the iPhone 11 Pro has a stainless steel case and a frosted glass back.
That's like last year, when the iPhone XR had an aluminum case, and the XS Add a steel one.
It's kind of a luxury upgrade here.
I have two of the most controversial colors, the greens.
This green on the 11 kinda looks like a 60s swimming pool, like an aqua turquoise.
It's kinda funky.
While the midnight green on the 11 Pro has this industrial outdoorsman type look And the three camera array is a little bit intimidating.
The whole thing has a, I don't know if it's a leEco look or a kind of like a futuristic dystopian iPhone look while this one looks a little more friendly, but why couldn't these dovetail, why couldn't this be colorful and pastone?
Why couldn't this be metallic?
That's the way it is in iPhone land.
The iPhone 11 has the same LCD display as the iPhone 10R.
And it looks a lot better than you think, it's perfectly fine.
But the iPhone 11 Pro has an OLED display that's higher resolution, and it's also higher contrast ratio this year and brighter.
[MUSIC]
It's just starting to become dark enough for night mode.
This isn't even quite fully dark enough yet.
Come with me and I'll show you how night mode works.
[MUSIC]
Night mode kicks in automatically when it gets dark enough and you can tell because there's a little icon here, and it tells you the average length of the exposure when using it.
If it gets darker, that'll increase by take a photo right now, it takes a little bit of time for it to process.
But then you can see that it really does a lot better than the previous iPhones ever did.
Night mode works in telephoto and in wide.
But when you go to ultra wide, there is no night mode.
Photos still look nice but they're not gonna kick in with that same night vision that you would get in the other mode
[MUSIC]
So I have a bunch of feelings about night mode so far.
I think it's a great overdue feature on the iPhone.
And a lot of other competing phones have been adding this feature.
But keep in mind, the added exposure time is something you have to get used to In addition the photos they were taken, are going to prove some unusual processing effects.
Some photos look spectacular, others look weirdly dramatic.
The colors are very saturated and at times it can look like night is day.
And resolution on these photos can really vary.
They're not going to look as crisp as a full daylight photo in all instances.
Sometimes you may want to turn it off completely.
I've only been using it for a handful of days, and I'm glad it's there.
But night mode is not the cure all for everything.
There's no night mode in video, but Apple's camera improvements for video recording, do look rate and lower light conditions.
Ultra wide however, doesn't pick up quite as many details in lower light The wide and telephoto modes.
[MUSIC]
Okay guys some real talk.
So I haven't even used these phones for more than a week really less than a week.
And there's only so much you can observe.
I think these are better phones and the fact that Apple's focusing on better battery life is great.
But, there are seems I would have liked.
Like, for instance, you can only get a larger charger, or 18 watt charger, with the pro phone.
It doesn't come with the iPhone 11.
And, there is no USBC.
And, you can't charge things via the back, which is nice for, let's say, a watch, which Samsung does, which you can't do yet on Yes.
I don't really care much about 5G yet because I'd just like my own cellular connection to work better on LTE which thanks to the way the nation's connectivity works is not always the case with my commute but hopefully that stuff will get fixed.
We'll see how that pans out.
You don't even know next year if Apple is going to be releasing a 5G iPhone and if they do how much that would cost.
Right now Apple's focused on some pretty commodity updates, faster, better battery life, better camera.
Would I update to this?
I mean most people don't update their phones every year or every two years or every three years.
A lot of people I know, my family and others, are updating like every four years.
So you're really going to wait to spend money on a phone and Apple's at least acknowledging that and everybody's gonna be buying $1,000 phone, and they're pointing more to the $700 phone, which is still expensive, but at least it's not $1,000 phone, and it's $50 less than what the XR was.
So there's a little bit of progress.
I'd still like to see a sequel to the iPhone SE.
Who knows if that's ever gonna happen.
in the meantime, if you've had a phone like an iPhone 6S, or a 7, these are a really nice update.
And if you're a photographer who wants something where you can look at all of the color detail, and especially at night, the Olen's going to pay off.
But also you may want to wait and see what else is coming.
These are necessary updates, but good updates.
And that's the story of the iPhone in 2019.
[MUSIC]
Are you kidding me.
I've be working on this.
I haven't seen my kids.
I've been in Brooklyn, I gotta commute back to New Jersey.
Which is like two rivers.
They really like taking slo mo selfies.
[SOUND] That's what most slow mo selfies are gonna be, i mean they're fine.
Slow mo is cool but someday, someday after all the technology events end, i'll see my family again and it will be wonderful
