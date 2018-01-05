Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Intel rolls out chip flaw patches, 5G coming sooner than later?

Today's major tech stories include Intel's patch to the massive dual chip flaws and 5G's potential early arrival. Plus: Apple joins an alliance that's aiming to make online videos smaller.
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter, right now. Intel has announced a timetable for updates to the two chip flaws recently made public. The company says that the majority of hardware made in the last five years should be patched by the end of the week, though the vulnerabilities can affect chips as old as 15 years. There's also concern over slower performance with patched chips, though Intel says that should improve over time. AT&amp;T says it wants to start to roll out a 5G mobile network by the end of 2018 to as many as twelve markets. The company's plan to debut the next generation of wireless internet differs from Verizon essentially wants to make 5G a broadband replacement. 5G is expected to truly arrive in 2019 which analysts say may open up a new era of wireless innovation. And finally, Apple has joined the Alliance for Open Media in the pursuit to compress the size of online video. The group is working on a technology called AV1 that compresses video before it's stored and sent over the network While it's still a work in progress AB1 sounds promising. So far its being able to shrink file sizes in 25 to 35%. [MUSIC] You can see it today with the latest by downloading the CNET tech to the app in the Apple or Google playstore.

