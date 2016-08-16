Intel announces untethered VR with Project Alloy

CNET News Video
Intel announces untethered VR with Project AlloyIntel shows off Project Alloy, a cordless, all-in-one virtual-reality setup that gives the user the ability to move around 360 degrees in an untethered environment.
Transcript
[MUSIC] So up here we go ahead and give us a very first look at the live demo of Project Alloy Headset, and just like you said, all the compute, all the sensors, all the cameras, All included in the headset to provide a completely untethered experience, right? But there is a cable here, so let's talk about that. What, that little guy? Don't worry about that little guy, Brian. So we're just using the one video cable here, so we could bring it up to the big screen so you could all see what's really going on inside there. So, I go ahead and put on my headset here, and Well, here is actually a very, very cool part. It's a pretty standard VR environment. But, normally VR, Brian, is designed for either a sitting type of position or we're able to do a small mapped room sort of a thing. However, with six degrees of full freedom, and the real sense cameras that are automatically Mapping the stage for me, which is really compute intensive. So all of that I'm able to bring together, it can actually track me. So what that allows me to do is, instead of a gamepad or something that I would have to move around the environment, well, I can just do something as easy as, well, moving my feet. So As you can see here, back up a second for me Brian. [LAUGH] I don't want to bump into you, but here's something we really wanted to show. This full 360 degree freedom, I'm able to move around in the environment without any sort of restrictions but now I want to go ahead and interact with it so with the real sense camera I have in front. My gosh, I have hands. This for the first time inside a VR environment, my actual hands. But these aren't just for show. We're actually doing full depth sensing in five finger tracking. So if I go over to our virtual x-ray machine here, that's pretty cool, right It's really cool. So, here what I'm showing is we're actually able to show all five fingers in these stages and put developers in the axe that allows me to do pretty natural controllers by just using my hands and something that I can go ahead and program to be extremely accurate as well. So, but now that I have these amazing hand controllers, I'm gonna go over and get in front of my switch here. And I see him moving away from me here pardon. I don't wanna trip over my feet, there we go. All right, now if I go up to this guy, I'll just press him over really quick. There we go. [BLANK_AUDIO] Come on buddy. I'm gonna get ya. [SOUND] There we go. So I'm able to go ahead and act, react to the actual environment itself, in a pretty cool way just by using my hands. Right Brian? I see the lake. Yep so we have the lays over here and so and this is something we were actually able to do full room tracking. So if I'm able to go ahead and move around here and I'm going to go into the new section I don't wanna run into you Brian. But well okay so let's go ahead and explain this is that well I can actually see Brian coming into my virtual world here which is Kinda weird. However, there's a lot of people that are concerned about, well, bumping into walls or crashing into their TV set. Or injuring a CEO of a Fortune 500 company. This is the technology for you. So, easily able to avoid obstacles in my house and I don't have to step on my cat