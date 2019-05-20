Inside Facebook's robotics research lab.

[MUSIC]
So when you think of Facebook, you normally don't think of robotics research but it turns out that the social network is working on ways to get robots to teach themselves tasks that we humans probably find very simple which is walking moving or even picking up an object.
cnet got invited to Facebook's lab in Menlo Park to learn more about what it's doing to advance AI research.
So Facebook is hoping to advance AI research by getting the robots to learn on their own, without a lot of training data.
The company talked about three projects they're working on.
One required a robotic arm to move to a specific spot.
Another project they're working on is to get a six legged spider looking robot to walk on its own.
And the third project they talked about is helping a robot learn through touching things such as picking up the dice or a ball
So Facebook is still developing a way to get the six-legged robot to walk on its own.
And the company says it's just one of many projects that it's currently working on to advance AI research.