CNET News Video

Inside Facebook's robotics research lab.

Transcript
[MUSIC] So when you think of Facebook, you normally don't think of robotics research but it turns out that the social network is working on ways to get robots to teach themselves tasks that we humans probably find very simple which is walking moving or even picking up an object. cnet got invited to Facebook's lab in Menlo Park to learn more about what it's doing to advance AI research. [MUSIC] So Facebook is hoping to advance AI research by getting the robots to learn on their own, without a lot of training data. The company talked about three projects they're working on. One required a robotic arm to move to a specific spot. Another project they're working on is to get a six legged spider looking robot to walk on its own. And the third project they talked about is helping a robot learn through touching things such as picking up the dice or a ball [MUSIC] So Facebook is still developing a way to get the six-legged robot to walk on its own. And the company says it's just one of many projects that it's currently working on to advance AI research.
Tech IndustryFacebook

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Inside Facebook's robotics research lab.

1:14

Laura Dern and Booking.com team up to boost young women coders

5:29

How San Francisco's ban could impact facial recognition tech

3:04

Bucket lists get checked off in VR

1:42

Is Facebook spying on you?

1:39

WhatsApp update fights malware that infects devices with just a call

1:06

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

See Galaxy S10 5G's jaw-dropping real-world speeds

8:44

New leaks show iPhone 11R color options and camera bump

7:06

Lilium unveils its 5-seater electric air taxi

1:21

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 info leaking

4:35

Galaxy S10 5G available now, Microsoft and Sony enter partnership

1:08

Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: how to choose the best one for you

2:44

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

HP's Spectre x360 puts a premium on design and battery life

1:54

DJI Osmo Action gets you more on-screen time on land and water

3:28

OnePlus 7 Pro packs top features for less than $700

4:06

Lenovo's flexible ThinkPad X1 prototype

2:21

Testing gas grills at the CNET Smart Home

2:07

What’s new with Google Wear OS? Tiles, that’s what

1:07

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: how to choose the best one for you

2:44

How to find a lost iPhone

3:46

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13

How to clean your phone (and things to never do)

2:34

How to tell if your food is safe to eat

2:14