I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away
I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away
2:19
Watch Now

I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away

Tech
Speaker 1: We're getting a live look at John Deere's tractor in Austin, Texas right now. Tilling the field. There's the cameras, this is the controls, and this is the job it's doing. And you know what? I'm going to take it over remotely, over in Las Vegas with a cell phone over at John Deere's booth at CES. I can see in real time how a 50,000 pound machine can be controlled from anywhere, even 1300 miles away. The work plan and the route it's already set up. But at any point, I could just come into [00:00:30] this app. I guess we could just pause the machine. There you go. And if I want to resume it, I can also get a real, real-time feed of how things are going or change other factors. We can change the infield speed of the job and the speed of the job. So feel more speed on this guy when a farm might be busy with another job or maybe labor is in short supply. Speaker 1: This frees up the farmer with their time to do other things. John Deere is putting machine learning smarts [00:01:00] into all aspects of crop production. This is a piece of a planter machine, and here we're seeing that new technology is being added. A camera called furrow vision, making sure that the trench that's being dug up is as it should be. If anything's going wrong, the farmer will find out a carbon fiber boom that is designed to spray chemicals like pesticide, for example, has cameras that can quickly identify weeds and just spray weed killer where it is needed. And that cuts down on 60 [00:01:30] to 70% of chemicals used. This is an example of a machine that would harvest cotton and it can put it all into a giant bale. Just want to run into the bale of cotton. Speaker 1: Data is being collected at every step to help a farmer see what they can adjust next season to improve their crop yield. And data also helps track exactly where a crop winds up. In this case, a retailer could say their shirts use cotton [00:02:00] that came from a farm that uses sustainable farming practices, essentially tracking your crop at all stages from dirt to shirt. With all this cool tech out here, I think next year we're going to have to learn how to drive one of these things to go more hands-on. Let us know what you think in the comments. Thanks for watching.

Up Next

I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away
p1011668-00-00-24-12-still004

Up Next

I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
sony-car-seq-00-04-10-07-still003

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller

Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car
ces-vw-00-00-08-09-still001

Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car

Samsung Has a Ballie: AI Robot Helps Around the House
ces-samsungballie-clean

Samsung Has a Ballie: AI Robot Helps Around the House

Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design
samsung-displays-for-cars-seq-00-03-02-17-still004

Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
240108-site-sony-at-ces-supercut

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event

Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event
240108-site-rog-ces-supercut

Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
samsung-booth-tour-seq-00-03-28-11-still002

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways

Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
ces-dell-alienwarelaptop-clean

Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024

Lenovo's New ThinkBook Is an Android Tablet and a Windows 11 Laptop for $2,000
p1011545

Lenovo's New ThinkBook Is an Android Tablet and a Windows 11 Laptop for $2,000

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away
p1011668-00-00-24-12-still004

I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
sony-car-seq-00-04-10-07-still003

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller

Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car
ces-vw-00-00-08-09-still001

Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car

Samsung Has a Ballie: AI Robot Helps Around the House
ces-samsungballie-clean

Samsung Has a Ballie: AI Robot Helps Around the House

Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design
samsung-displays-for-cars-seq-00-03-02-17-still004

Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
240108-site-sony-at-ces-supercut

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event

Most Popular All most popular

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
samsungces024

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
ces-lgm4-00-00-15-19-still001

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
240107-site-lg-tv-oled-t-first-look-v2

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art

Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
240108-site-lg-ces-supercut

Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
p1005566

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
withings-070124-land-00-01-53-16-still002.png

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket

Latest Products All latest products

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
nuralogix-anura-smart-mirror-00-00-55-21-still002

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
p1019822

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
samsung98in-2

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
hondapic2

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone