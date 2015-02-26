Your video, "I, 3D camera robot "
I, 3D camera robot

Qualcomm's robot is just one tool to test and develop exciting new camera features for smartphones and tablets. CNET's Jessica Dolcourt went inside Qualcomm's Research and Development Lab for a tour.
I'm Jessica Dolcourt for Cnet here at Qualcomm's headquarters in San Diego, California. We're here at a very special lab. This is where Qualcomm tests out some of the new technology that it's going to put in Smartphones and tablets, specifically in the camera department. We wanna augment the sensing capabilities, the vision capabilities that these tablets have. You can actually take the environments in that three dimensional way. So instead of producing that two dimensional picture, you can produce three dimensional 3D model of what you are looking at. As I move you will see the portions of the view are covered by these bluish tint and as I keep moving, this bluish tint covers more portions of the scene. It's like. I'm making a video detail of the environment that I want to capture. But in this case, instead of being just a video, we are actually coming up with a three-dimensional model of what we are looking at. Everything you see on the 3D model is physically accurate. You can use different applications which are yet to be developed. To go and measure the things that are inside your picture. On this one, the first layer of processing of information. Try to classify what you are looking at. So instead of trying to do a very difficult construction of the whole environment. This simplifies the [UNKNOWN]. Some uses that we are, thinking about, technologies actually, is robotics. This flat surface is actually horizontal, so I can actually walk over and these things are obstacles of objects over my flat surfaces so I can try to go around them. Or even interact with them. I can try to grab them. A lot of different levels of testing that can be done with, with a robot. Can my phone track when it moves horizontally or vertical or it rotates? The main characteristic of a robot is repeatability. We can say robot move five millimeters. And the computer vision engine to tell us I move five millimeters. Computer vision is sort of a new technology. It's been around for years but it's up to today that has been able to work on mobile devices because smaller devices are increasingly powerful nowadays.

