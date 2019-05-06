CNET News Video

Humans will be transparent in your next whiteboard meeting

Transcript
Transcription not available for Humans will be transparent in your next whiteboard meeting.
SoftwareMicrosoft

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Humans will be transparent in your next whiteboard meeting

1:35

HoloLens 2: Avatars reach out and touch

5:01

Collections make it easier to share content on Microsoft Edge

2:01

Microsoft Build 2019 opens with awkward demo fail

1:22

How Facebook Dating works

3:59

Wall Street loves Apple's lackluster earnings

1:46

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

2019 iPhones could bring back Touch ID, and AirPods 3 coming soon

5:44

Our wishlist for Google I/O 2019

3:13

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49

Want to buy an espresso machine? Here's what you need to know

1:51

AutoComplete: Tesla's Model 3 gets right-hand drive soon, will go on sale in UK

1:24

Spider-Man: Far From Home -- Everything to know

1:20

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Want to buy an espresso machine? Here's what you need to know

1:51

Watch Kentucky Derby horses travel in style aboard 'Air Horse One'

4:23

We took Oculus Quest on vacation

5:18

iPhone XR and XS: 6-month check-in

6:24

Our Galaxy Fold didn't break. Here's what's good and bad

10:12

Razer makes its Blade Pro gaming laptop future-ready

1:34

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13

How to clean your phone (and things to never do)

2:34

How to tell if your food is safe to eat

2:14

How to find your lost Android phone

3:01

How to post to Instagram from a computer

1:48