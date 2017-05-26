Huawei Matebook X laptop is like a Macbook Pro with Windows 10

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Huawei Matebook X laptop is like a Macbook Pro with Windows 10Huawei's first clamshell laptop is a fanless 13-incher with a 2K screen and seventh-gen Intel i7 CPU.
[MUSIC] You can't tell by the looks of it, but this is Huawei's first laptop ever. The Matebook X is a 13 inch [UNKNOWN] notebook with a sleek clamshell design. It runs Windows 10, has Intel's seventh generation i7 processor and two USB C ports. Similar to one of Huawei's phones, the laptops power button doubles as a fingerprint reader. It works well in conjunction with windows hello. The laptop looks a lot like the new Macbook Pro, but it's a little lighter and thinner. This Tom Ben case made for the thirteen inch Macbook pro easily fits the Huawei notebook with a few millimeters to spare. The Matebook X is the perfect size for traveling and commuting, and yeah, it's a really good looking laptop. First generation devices typically aren't as polished and defined. Huawei defies the convention with the notebook's luxurious aluminum construction and high end feel. Well, hello. The Matebook X is also the first laptop to feature Dolby's Atmos sound system. Dolby Atmos technology emulates the way sound travels in real life for a more immersive viewing experience. But it usually only works through headphones on mobile devices. The Matebook X is the first laptop to have the technology also available via its built in speakers. She said I was intimidated by his intelligence. They sound great. A lot fuller sounding than most laptops, and they help make an otherwise small screen more exciting for watching video. Speaking of the screen, it has a sharp and glossy 2k resolution display and supremely thin bezels to maximize screen space. Performance was satisfyingly fast and smooth, however I did have some unfortunate hiccups streaming Spotify via the Microsoft Edge browser. There's no windows app for Spotify so you have to use the web player. Fortunately it worked well on chrome. US pricing is currently unknown. Price of course will really determine if the MateBook X is big competition for the MacBook Pro. Huawei is still carving a name for itself in the US and other markets. The MateBook X is a mighty fine laptop, and depending on its price I could see myself recommending it to someone who wanted a MacBook-esque Windows 10 laptop. Here's hoping Huawei does consumers a solid, and prices it competitively. [MUSIC]