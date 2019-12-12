The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X
What was 2019's biggest tech story this year? (The Daily Charge, 12/12/2019)
The world's most dangerous lake is finally getting a warning system
Rise of Skywalker. Rise of the Resistance. Rise of Baby Yoda. (The Daily Charge, 12/11/2019)
Samsung's first Bay Area store: A look inside
5G kind of sucked this year. Here's how it may get better. (The Daily Charge, 12/10/2019)
Five things you need to know about the 2019 Ford Ranger
No Lightning port on 2021 iPhones?
2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban carry shades of Silverado
Editors' Choice: 2019's top tech products
First pictures of Galaxy S11?
Will there be five new iPhones in 2020?
Huawei Mate X hands on: I love this folding phone
Nerf Challenge is my childhood dreams come true
What your future VR/AR goggles could do with Qualcomm's new XR2 chip
Amazon Echo Show 8 review: Alexa is getting even better
Playing Google Stadia for the first time
Disney Plus streaming app is fun and full of rich content
Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now
Best gifts under $50 for the holidays
Best gifts under $100 for the holidays
9 ways to watch movies and shows offline
How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019
MacOS Catalina: 5 best things