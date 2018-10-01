Your video,
"HP's new leather-clad laptop brings style to the stark segment"
HP's new leather-clad laptop brings style to the stark segment
Laptops are often referred to as notebooks, but this one actually looks like a notebook too.
Say hello to the HP Spectre Folio.
A hybrid laptop/tablet that's bound to turn a few heads With its unique and luxurious look and feel.
According to HP, the folio is not a PC wrapped in leather, but a PC made of leather.
There are two color options to choose from.
A cognac brown or bordeaux burgundy.
So pick your typal.
Folio has three modes.
Laptop, media mode and tablet mode.
It moves smoothly between the three thanks to a series of hidden magnets and hinges.
Laptop mode allows you to take full advantage of the keyboard and exposes the speakers which had been engineered in collaboration with high end audio brand Bang & Olufsen.
Swing the screen forward and it's in media mode with the keyboard hidden but track pad still on display.
It then folds down into a tablet, which doesn't sit quite flush with a flat surface, but instead remains on a slight angle.
The Folio also comes with HP stylus, the tilt pen, which attatches to the device with an optional leather loop.
With the stylus, you can mark up the Folio's 13 inch 4K display to your heart's content.
Inside is a battery that promises to keep the Folio alive for 18 hours, allowing you to move between modes.
Tasks and locations easily throughout the course of the day.
The exact cost and availability has yet to be announced for the different configurations of the Folio.
But expect prices for this swanky laptop to begin at $1500.
Keep your eyes on CNET for more.
LaptopsTabletsHPWindows 10
