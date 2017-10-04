HP wants to stop peeping eyes with its new Spectre laptop

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
HP wants to stop peeping eyes with its new Spectre laptopThe Spectre x360 offers a built-in privacy screen, while the super-thin Spectre 13 adds touch.
HP is making some changes to its high end spectre line of laptops hoping to be the go to brand for people who want their machines just a little bit on the fancier side. The updated Spectre X360, obviously, keeps the 60 degree folding hinge so it can transform into a tablet. But the new version jumps to eighth gen intel cpu's, which are quad core chips for better performance. More interesting is a new privacy filter. Hit the F1 key and the filter turns on automatically. Viewing the screen straight on still looks normal but shift to the side and the screen looks white. [MUSIC] HP's other Spectre is a 13 inch clam shell laptop. The original was insanely thin, just 10.4 millimeters thick but it lacked a touch screen. The new version adds touch and new Intel 8th Gen CPU's all without getting any thicker and it even manages to shrink the foot print a bit. It also now comes in a cool ceramic white color, which is a big change from the dark grey, silver, copper look HP has gone for in recent years. Both the Spectre X 360 and Spectre 13 will be available October 29th