How to play Xbox games on your iPad or laptop

You can now play expert games on your ipad, on your iphone, on your non gaming windows laptop, Mac books, we'll get back to that.
But here's what you need to get set up with the latest version of the expert cloud gaming beta.
I've always said that cloud gaming is the future.
And also that the future is not quite here yet, although it's a little bit closer.
Now that Microsoft has a version of its cloud gaming beta that works on iPads, and on regular windows laptops that don't have any kind of graphics card at all also works on your iPhone.
Left out of this list, explicitly is macOS systems.
That's like your Mac books and your IMAX.
However, I did a little bit of testing and I got it to kind of work on those two your mileage may as they say, very.
This is not a brand new concept or a lot of cloud gaming services out there.
There's GeForce Now from Nvidia, there's Stadia from Google, there's Luna from Amazon, and even this Xbox cloud gaming beta has previously worked on some Android devices.
So the biggest question is how do I get on this beta so I can stream Xbox games to my iPad?
Well, you have to be an Xbox game pass ultimate member.
That's the most expensive membership level they have.
That's the Xbox games on your console included a whole bunch of those more than 100.
Same thing on the PC.
There's also EA Play built into that that's iais version of a catalog of games that you can play anywhere.
Although I don't think I've seen any on this cloud beta.
So far.
You also get Xbox Live with that, which is the pay wall online Competitive Gaming, in a lot of games on the Xbox, although they've taken things like Fortnight out of that.
So that's less important than it used to be.
But if you are an Xbox game pants, ultimate member you may have received just automatically an email invitation.
Go check your email.
To participate in this beta, almost everyone I've talked to who has been an Xbox game pass ultimate member has gotten that invite.
Now it works in Chrome and Microsoft Edge on Windows machines.
Works on safari on iPads and iPhones.
kind of works on safari on Mac books.
When I tried it in Chrome I couldn't get it to recognize that my controller was connected.
in Safari I had a better luck on an iMac and on a MacBook but it was not as good performance wise it was much less stable than on the officially supported for right now.
platform.
Forms.
Keep in mind this is only a subset of your Xbox games.
It's not the ones you purchased and downloaded individually.
You can play cyberpunk on it can play Assassin's Creed Valhalla on it, it is games that are included with the Xbox game pass.
And there are a lot of them.
It's not all of them in games come into game pass and leave game pass every month.
So I'm sure the collection will vary, but there's all the stuff you expect to find like you know destiny to give Gears of War five outriders is on there that's a brand new game, Doom eternal also a lot of indie stuff like outer Wilds.
My favourite new feature and this is especially useful if you're playing on an iPad although I guess it could work on a touchscreen Windows tablet or hybrid as well is some games support on screen controls.
So that means you load up the game you don't use a separate gameplay controller And instead you have the Xbox controls map onto the screen.
Sometimes it's just you know, generic Xbox buttons a button for the right trigger one for the left trigger a little stick to move around with, the A button the X button.
In some games, they have specific buttons for that game programmed in.
In either case, it's kind of like you're playing an iPad native game.
Now iPad and phone.
Game controls have really evolved over the years.
The touchscreen controls are much more sophisticated now than they were when people started gaming on iPads.
The Xbox version not quite there yet.
It just feels more like a proof of concept but for some games, especially ones that are turn based and don't really require a lot of real time split second interaction I kinda liked it.
I took Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire, which is a real traditional computer role playing game.
And with the touch controls on the iPad, it was exactly the sort of super intense, super deep RPG experience I've always wanted on an iPad but you really don't usually find.
So I tried the Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta on Windows PCs.
I tried it on iPads, I tried it on Macs.
I tried it on a bunch of different devices.
Generally speaking, it feels a lot like.
GeForce now, which is the Nvidia version of this a lot like stadia, in that occasionally if everything is aligned properly, you're really forget you're not playing on a local machine, but a lot of the time, the performance can be stuttering.
There can be delayed there can be slowed down your controller feels like it has some lag because it's sending the signal up into the cloud where a server plays the game and then broadcast the result back to you.
That's how cloud gaming works.
There's a certain amount of lag just built into the system and you really have to work hard to minimise that.
So on all of these cloud platforms, including the new Xbox beta version, you're going to get Images that break up with digital noise.
You're going to get times when you input something on your controller and it either doesn't go through or goes through in a very delayed way.
The camera can jump around for split-second twitch gaming things like first person, shooters or competitive.
Online e-sports games.
I don't think we're there yet on these.
For casual games, some third person games, especially tactical or turn based games.
This is exactly the kind of thing that cloud gaming can be really good for, especially now.
And I look forward to seeing this beta expanded hopefully to more devices and hopefully to a larger catalogue of games.
