How to get the most out of your tech

Transcript
This is Cinet and we're here to help you out with the gifts you may have received. There are so many streaming options these days. Maybe you received a gift subscription to one of the new ones like Apple TV Plus or Disney Plus. If you're looking for a particular title to stream, I highly suggest just justwatch.com or to apps on Android and iOS. All you have to do is type in what you're looking for in the search box. Just watch checks, lots of sources, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and the newer services. You'll almost always find what you're looking for. Amazon had some crazy deals, so there's a chance you got a new echo device. The echo has been around for a while now. So it can do a lot of things You can discover it skills at Amazon. The site is huge, so stuff can be hard to find. on a desktop, click the three line menu on the top left, then click echo and Alexa. If you scroll all the way to the bottom, you'll find content and resources. There you can find a whole wealth of information so you can become an echo master Perhaps you are the proud owner of a bunch of devices, like a phone, Bluetooth headphones, or maybe even a smart watch. Definitely think about picking up a battery pack and extra charging cables. It's amazing how much technology we can pack in our pockets, but they're nothing without power. Some battery packs include built-in cables, and even wireless charging. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting c|net.com. [BLANK_AUDIO]

