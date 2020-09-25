How to catalog your possessions in case of emergency
No one wants to imagine a disaster happening to their home.
But having a thorough record of all of your belongings from the smallest earring to your biggest vehicle will help you rebuild and give you peace of mind.
Begin the process with one room at a time.
At the very least take video of that entire room even opening closets and cabinetry.
But spending a little extra time to photograph the rooms contents will pay off.
Anything you will want replaced should be captured.
That means every item of clothing, jewelry, furniture and prized possessions.
Be sure to store these photos and videos in the Cloud so you can access them even if you lose your devices.
Moving forward when you make purchases keep track of when you bought them and how much you paid.
A Google spreadsheet is a great free place to record the details.
An extra step would be to scan the receipts to keep along with your records.
And finally, there are a handful of apps that can help sortly a nest egg can help you record your home's inventory with barcode scanning tools and photo storage.
Both have a free tier but provide more features including cloud storage with a paid plan.
for more tech tips and tricks, visit cnet.com.
I'm Carlos Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
