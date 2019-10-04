How to build your digital library for less

Transcript
[MUSIC] I'm an avid reader of eBooks but I hate paying full price. With a little patience and sleuthing you can find some great deals out there. If you get your books off Amazon visit the Kindle Book Deals tab in the Kindle store. In the left-hand column you'll find daily deals, monthly deals, and ways to sort the deals like, by category or features. It's also worthwhile signing up for the Kindle daily deals newsletter. So you don't miss a great offer. Big readers might wanna consider signing up for kindle unlimited after a free 30 day trial a monthly subscription cost 999. To borrow and read as many books as you like, up to ten at a time. Book Bub is an online service where you can sign up for email notifications on free books for sale from different vendors. Or search their website by genre to find what you're looking for. And finally, a free iOS app called tunes Genie will track your book wish list for any deal on iTunes. Type in a title and tap the plus on the right hand side to add it to your list agreed to get notifications when the price drops. The service also works for movies, TV shows and audiobooks and you can also browse current deals on iTunes and Amazon San Francisco. I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]

