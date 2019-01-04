Special Features

How does Star Trek: Discovery’s Spock compare to the original Spock?

Transcript
The Spock that we meet in Discovery is not the Spock that you know from TOS. He's not evolved into that character yet. And this is the unwritten chapter of a period of time for Spock that can only be told this season on Discovery. Beyond that, I can say that it's a very complicated relationship, and that we delve very deeply into it. We don't leave a stone Unturned. [LAUGH] He's Spock before Spock. You'll see glimpses of who he will become. Right. So Nimoy's Spock is kind of the benchmark and the light at the end of the tunnel. Obviously I've seen Abrams' Star Trek movies, which I love because they did an amazing job. But ultimately he's an alternate universe Spock. And so, what we're really trying to do is, begin with a Spock that needs to become who you know from the original series some. You'll see flashes and glimpses, but I think you'll see a lot of new pieces of Spock with ours. The beard obviously is kind of an external. Manefestaion of the Shaffer men which is kind of when we first see him, but I think you'll really see on a surface this battle between logic and emotion, I think it's much more settled with [UNKNOWN] Park right? You see him, empathizing maybe fight his emotions at times to be logical But there might be, the pendulum swings much further in each direction. You might see him severely logical, severely emotional. With all due respect and reverence for canon and for Nimoy's Spock, though. So it's not like, we're not taking egregious liberties or anything.
Culture

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

CES 2019: What tech to expect

1:44

Taking a ride with Elon Musk inside Boring Company's tunnel

2:18

Biggest hacks of 2018

3:26

The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies

1:01

How to cut the cord like a pro

3:17

Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

1:47

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Self-driving hotel room comes to you like an Uber

3:02

What to expect from Apple in 2019

7:35

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Some of the most anticipated tech for 2019

1:07

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Brewie+ automatically makes good beer, but needs too much help for its crazy price

2:21

Ninja's coffee maker brews well in many ways

1:31

TiVo Bolt OTA vs Amazon Fire TV Recast: which DVR should you buy?

2:14

Samsung Q9 TV goes against OLED with LCD's best picture yet

1:46

Bumblebee transforms from action-packed to adorable

1:34

The Google Pixel Slate hints at what the iPad Pro needs next

4:35

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

4:55

The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker

3:59

Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook

2:35

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23