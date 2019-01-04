How does Star Trek: Discovery’s Spock compare to the original Spock?
The Spock that we meet in Discovery is not the Spock that you know from TOS.
He's not evolved into that character yet.
And this is the unwritten chapter of a period of time for Spock that can only be told this season on Discovery.
Beyond that, I can say that it's a very complicated relationship, and that we delve very deeply into it.
We don't leave a stone Unturned.
He's Spock before Spock.
You'll see glimpses of who he will become.
So Nimoy's Spock is kind of the benchmark and the light at the end of the tunnel.
Obviously I've seen Abrams' Star Trek movies, which I love because they did an amazing job.
But ultimately he's an alternate universe Spock.
And so, what we're really trying to do is, begin with a Spock that needs to become who you know from the original series some.
You'll see flashes and glimpses, but I think you'll see a lot of new pieces of Spock with ours.
The beard obviously is kind of an external.
Manefestaion of the Shaffer men which is kind of when we first see him, but I think you'll really see on a surface this battle between logic and emotion, I think it's much more settled with [UNKNOWN] Park right?
You see him, empathizing maybe fight his emotions at times to be logical But there might be, the pendulum swings much further in each direction.
You might see him severely logical, severely emotional.
With all due respect and reverence for canon and for Nimoy's Spock, though.
So it's not like, we're not taking egregious liberties or anything.
