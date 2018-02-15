CNET
Your video, "How (and why) to buy a desktop in 2018 "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Buying
guide
How (and why) to buy a desktop in 2018
Gamers, artists and families still have plenty of reasons for choosing a desktop PC over a laptop. Here's why.
3:13
/
February 15, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for How (and why) to buy a desktop in 2018.
