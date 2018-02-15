Your video, "How (and why) to buy a desktop in 2018 "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Buying guide

How (and why) to buy a desktop in 2018

Gamers, artists and families still have plenty of reasons for choosing a desktop PC over a laptop. Here's why.
3:13 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for How (and why) to buy a desktop in 2018.

Latest Desktops videos

Video: 7 things to tweak when setting up a new MacBook
7 things to tweak when setting up a new MacBook
3:00
Just bought a new MacBook? Start setting it up by doing these things first.
Play video
Video: The Apple iMac Pro answers your pent-up need for iMac speed
The Apple iMac Pro answers your pent-up need for iMac speed
1:35
A closer look at the system for people who want the capabilities of a Mac Pro in an all-in-one design.
Play video
Video: The Apple iMac 27-inch is a better version of itself
The Apple iMac 27-inch is a better version of itself
1:24
The design may be getting tired, but otherwise it's still going strong.
Play video
Video: New iMacs promise 1 billion colors
New iMacs promise 1 billion colors
1:45
Better screens, faster memory, more graphics for now and a tease of a powerful new iMac Pro for later.
Play video
Video: New iMac, iMac Pro designed with crisper displays, more power
New iMac, iMac Pro designed with crisper displays, more power
1:28
CNET's Dan Ackerman gets a first look at the new iMac and iMac Pro, which will come with higher-resolution displays and more processing...
Play video
Video: New Apple iMacs get more memory, faster processors
New Apple iMacs get more memory, faster processors
4:01
Apple boosted its entire iMac line at WWDC 2017 with processors powerful enough to render VR.
Play video
Video: Good looks, great price for the Endless Mission One
Good looks, great price for the Endless Mission One
1:20
This budget desktop has a sharp look, but its custom OS limits software options.
Play video
Video: The HP Elite Slice is a sleek take on the business desktop
The HP Elite Slice is a sleek take on the business desktop
1:44
It can do double duty as a conference phone, which may appeal to some remote workers.
Play video