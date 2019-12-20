Holiday gifts you can buy without leaving your house
These days, some of the best tech gifts to give are not gadgets, but rather subscription services, tailored specifically for the recipient and their interests.
There are thousands of options out there, but here are a few ideas to get you started.
Disney Plus is a hot new content streaming service from Disney that features original content and also all of your beloved favs from not just Disney, but also Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.
Subscriptions cost $7 a month or $70 a year.
An Audible subscription's a great way to treat a book lover on your list.
Listening to these audio books is great during a long commute, exercising, traveling or relaxing at home.
I love it when the authors read their own work, especially for autobiographies.
Subscriptions start at $15 a month.
One of the best gifts you can give a busy person is a meal delivery service.
There are so many options out there depending on dietary preferences and amount of time they want to spend in the kitchen, but Love It services include HelloFresh, Blue Apron and Gobble.
But there are many more including some regional gems.
This services start around $10 or less per meal.
For more gift ideas, visit the CNET Gift Guide roundup of 2019 at cnet.com in San Francisco I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
