Here's how to get the most out of your tech gifts

This is CNET and we're here to help you out with the tech you may have received. Smart home gadgets are now everywhere. If you received one as a gift, do yourself a favor and make sure all of your smart home devices are updated using their apps. Those updates could bring even more functionality to your new toys. Also update your Amazon Alexa or Google Home apps. You might be surprised at what devices can now talk to each other. Maybe you picked up a new iPhone 10S or iPad Pro, both chip with IOS 12 which made Siri a lot smarter with Siri shortcuts. With this new function, you can create your own Siri commands. Also check out these shortcuts app taking so you can create shortcuts for things like sending a text or getting directions home. If you've got an older iPhone or iPad out there, head to settings to make sure you have the latest IOS installed. Your old machine may learn some new tricks. If you received any tech gifts, don't forget to visit cnet.com for all kinds of tips, tricks, and how-to's.
GadgetsTech IndustryiOS 12AlexaSiri

