Here's a Family Hub smart fridge you can actually afford

Samsung's newest touchscreen smart fridges cost about half as much as the originals.
[MUSIC] The Samsung Family Hub is the most high profile smart fridge on the market. And this year Samsung released new models that don't cost quite as much. I've got the least. Least expensive of these new family hubs here with me in the scene at Smart Homes Kitchen. Unlike the luxurious four door family hubs which cost $5000 and up, this one is just a basic french door build in plain stainless steel. The retail cost here, $2900, pretty much par for the course when it comes to fancy french door fridges. The odds are also good that you can get it for even less. I've seen refurbished models selling from outlets like Sears for as low as $1500. This cheaper family hub has all the same smarts as the original. You get the same 21.5 inch touch screen with the same slate of fridge apps. And yes, you can still see what's inside the fridge using a trio of fridge cameras that snap a photo whenever you close the doors. That touchscreens operating system got a nice update from year one to year two. The overall design is a little more refined, and you also get some new apps, like this Nomiku cooking app that'll connect with your smart TV cooking gadget. One other feature that I like is here in the recipes app. You can pull up something you wanna cook, say this shrimp scampi cheese cake appetizer and then customize exactly how many servings you wanna make. To make, it automatically adjust the ingredients and tell you how much you need. And if you don't have any those ingredients you can just select them and then send them straight to your shopping list. The big sacrifices is design, it doesn't look nearly as nice as those. Those top of the line family hubs from last year and you don't get the very nice flex zone feature that lets you split off one-half of the freezer and use it as extra fresh food storage space. The inside feels cheaper than before too, like these rattling crisper bins. Still, you get a reasonable 24 cubic feet of storage space plus adjustable shelves and a temperature adjustable cool select pantry drawer. Performance was steady too, with accurate temperatures in the body of the fridge and only minor hot spots in the door shelves. The more affordable family hub fits right in among fancy, yet generic, french door models, and it has tha t massive touch screen to help set it apart from the crowd. At less than $3,000 or even less than $2,000 if you catch a nice sale, it's a perfectly justifiable pick for a kitchen upgrade. [MUSIC]