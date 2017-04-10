Here we 'Go' again: Humans to battle Google AlphaGo AI in ancient game

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET News Video
Here we 'Go' again: Humans to battle Google AlphaGo AI in ancient gameCan the world champion of Go defeat Google's advanced machine learning? It didn't go so well for team human the first time around.
Transcript
Humans are once again battling Google's Artificial Intelligence in the ancient Chinese board game of Go. But during the first face off, things didn't go so well for team human. Last year in March, Google's AlphaGo AI computer beat one of the greatest Go players, When it's four to five games. It was a close game at the end, but now the top golf player in the world wants a shot at taking down the computer. Chinese champion Kii Jee will play three games against the machine in person, but he did play the machine twice already online and lost. The challenge will take place May 23rd through the 27th, during a five day festival of Go, at the game's motherland, China. Experts have said this alpha-go machine is encouraging players to think differently about their strategies and styles, and play with more creativity. Up for Go is the creation of the Google Deep Mind team and Go is a great way to show advanced machine learning skills because this 3000 year old of black and white stones is pretty complicated, it is not possible to program a computer to play out every possible combination of moves like you can for chess. Instead the computer learns the rules, and has to improvise. I'm Bridget Kerry, to keep score of how robots are besting humans in our continuing quest to build computers that could destroy our own species, head to CNET.COM