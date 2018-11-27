How to save money on nearly everything you buy online

Holiday Gift Guide 2018
Transcript
Hi everyone, Rick the cheapskate Broida here, and if you're anything like me, you're addicted to online shopping but you're also addicted to saving money, which seems kind of at odds with the first thing. It's not. With a few special tools you can save money on nearly everything you buy online And I'm not talking about shopping obscure stores and off-brand products. These tips apply to places like Amazon and Walmart and items like iPhones and Fitbits. So let's take a look at how you can score discounts in just about every online shopping cart. The most important advice I can give you is to always, always start your shopping trip With a cash back service like ebates, be frugal or top cash back. These sites offer cash rebates at thousands of stores. And you get those savings even if you're already using a cash back credit card. It doesn't matter if you're buying an item that's on sale for the lowest price ever or even if you're using a coupon code. You'll save a percentage of the final purchase price. Might be 2%, 5% or even more. But the more you shop, the more it adds up. When it comes to online shopping, knowledge is power. If a product has been on sale once, chances are good it will go on sale again. But how do you know if a particular item has ever had a lower price? You can find out by installing Honey, a free browser plug-in that can show you price histories at stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Better still, Honey can automatically locate coupon codes for thousands of stores, meaning you might be able to get an even better deal than you thought. There's another browser add on that I recommend. And it's called PriceBlink. Like Honey it can find coupon codes for you while you shop, but it will also compare prices at other stores. So if you're shopping for, say, a smart watch on Amazon, PriceBlink will alert you if that same product is available for less elsewhere. PriceBlink and [UNKNOWN] also have wish list features meaning you can set up an alert and then they'll notify you if and when a price drop occurs. So there you go fellow [UNKNOWN], the tools you need to save money every time you shop online.
