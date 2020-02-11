Hands-on with the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

Transcript
[MUSIC] They're big, powerful and ultra Luxe, Samsung finally announced its newest lineup of Galaxy phones today, and they're called the Galaxy S20, S20 plus and S20, 20 Ultra. [MUSIC] The flagship devices have the latest hardware and impressive camera specs. But they also have key features that signal the direction of where phones are heading. I'm talking 5G connectivity which all three phones have, and screens with a higher refresh rate. So let's jump in. [MUSIC] The 6.2 inch Galaxy S20 is the smallest of the [UNKNOWN] Followed by the S20 plus and the S20 Ultra, which has a 6.9 inch display. There AMOLED screens have vibrant and deep colors and the 120 hertz refresh rate makes things like scrolling look really smooth. Samsung also updated the phones cameras with all new and larger sensors. The company claims that it made the biggest changes to the Galaxy Cameras, since the S7 in 2016. [MUSIC] The S20 and S20 plus both have a wide angle telephoto, and ultra wide camera. On the front, they have a 10 megapixel camera too. But the S20 plus and the S20 Ultra have one extra camera. This fourth one is a time of flight camera that measures depth for AR applications. As for the S 20 Ultra it has other monster camera specs to like a 108 megapixel wide angle lens And a 40 megapixel selfie cam. You'll also see here in this honestly kind of ugly mega camera bump that it says space zoom. That notes the ultra is 100x zooming capabilities, which works by combining its 4x optical zoom with its AI based digital zoom. Meanwhile, the S 20 and as 20 plus can zoom up to 30 X. Other general camera features include better stabilization and night mode for low light photos, AK video recording and a new mode called single take. Basically it's awaiting use all these multiple cameras Features in one go. Just tap the shutter once and your phone will capture a 10 second video. From there you'll get a bunch of curated photos and videos like a wide angle picture and animated live focused image and a sped up video. All three phones run Android 10 with the second version of one UI layered on top It start with 12 gigs of RAM, and 128 gigs of internal storage. They're also all waterproof, have a 64 bit octo core processor and an in screen fingerprint reader. The new galaxies come in your standard black and gray but also a pastel pink and blue which I really dig. The s 20, s 20 plus, and s 20 ultra have a four, four point five, and five ampere hour battery. The s 20 and s 20 plus come with a 25 watt charger, while the ultra has a 45 watt charger. So how much will these phones cost? Well, since they're part of Samsung's marquee line, they're expensive. The S20 starts at a cool grand and it goes upward from there with the Ultra starting at $1400. Pre orders begin February 21st through March 5th, and the phones will hit stores on March 6th Keep in mind that with this new phone launch, Samsung would drop the prices of the Galaxy S10 and all its phones. So be on the look out for that on February 11.

