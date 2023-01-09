Hands-On Acer Aspire S Series
Speaker 1: Behind me. We've gotten an all in one PC by Acer called the Aspire S Series. It comes in two sizes. This is the 32 inch, it's got the 27 inch right here. These PCs are giving us a peak at what the future could look like for PCs, which is modular. Speaker 1: Down here we've got a track pad that is part of the stand. You can lift it up. You've got the track pad in your hands. You put it down by your keyboard and you can start using it. It's huge. You've [00:00:30] got lots of surface area. You can even use a stylist with it. Then on top, you've got two sliders. You've got one for volume and one for brightness. Check this out using the brightness and the brightness is being adjusted on the screen. I plop this back down and that is getting charged by the computer. You've also got a fingerprint scanner. What's also modular are the cameras Right now I have no camera on, but got one in my hand and this one has an L e D light, so watch when I connect this, it connects pretty easily and then tap it. The L e D light illuminates [00:01:00] into three different brightness modes. Speaker 1: There's also another camera that's lower in resolution without a light. This one I can just swap out and put right there. Am I cool? And this means that your computer is not gonna be outdated as soon as there's a better web camera on a new one, right? You can just upgrade your camera or even upgrade your track pad if there are new features in the future. Now, when it comes to ports, there are a lot of them and they're super accessible thanks to the flat design. Along the left side, you've got an SD slot as well as a u s [00:01:30] BBC and a Jack for audio. There's an ethernet port on the back as well as some U SB and H G M I ports, and then a couple more u SB ports on the right. The touch pad has a U s BBC charging port in case you want to charge it while it's off of the dock. Speaker 1: This is a very pretty screen. It's got an ultra thin bezel, and the I P S L C D screen has a resolution of 25 60 by 1440. The 27 inch does not have a track pad attached on the bottom. This one just has the fingerprint scanner, and [00:02:00] then it's also modular. You can place that on top and you've got a camera. The Aspire series is coming in quarter one of this year. Let us know what you think in the comments and for more videos like this, make sure you keep it here ont by subscribing. I'm Justin and I'll take you later.

