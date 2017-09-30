GoPro Hero 6 goes steady with 4K and slow-motion video

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
GoPro Hero 6 goes steady with 4K and slow-motion videoGoPro is giving the camera better stabilization and frame rates to make your action shots even more sick than before.
[TECHNO MUSIC] GoPro's back in black with the Hero 6. And a new camera called Fusion to make you excited about 360 video. We'll get to that soon. Last year's Hero 5 added voice controls, waterproofing, and better video quality to the action camera. So what's new this time around? First, it's frame rates. The new processor lets the HERO 6 take 4K video at 60 frames a second. And slow motion 1080P video at 240 frames a second. But some frames shoot super slow mo anyway so why would you use a GoPro? CEO Nick Woodman explains. A phone is great for filming somebody else or something else happening, me filming you. A GoPro is great for me filming me or me filming us. GoPro's also claiming improved dynamic range, better low light performance. And an improved image stabilization feature that gives you a Gimbel like effect. So to test this out, I took two hero sixes side by side for a bit of a run and a stroll. And I had one with image stabilization turned off and one with image stabilization turned on. So you can see them side by side and see if there's an improvement. [MUSIC] Another new feature is touch zoom. So you just give a quick double tap on the screen. And then you get this zoom slider on the side. It allows you to just slightly zoom in on your subject. Now, it's not too different from what you were already able to do. And it is a digital zoom, so you're cropping in on the scene. As for other specs, the Hero 6 is still waterproof to ten meters, still has voice control so you can do things like this. Go Pro, take a photo. Yeah. It still has GPS to track your location and overlay telemetry data on your shots. We've been shooting since about 10 AM and it's almost 1 PM now, and I'm down. 30% battery, shooting 4K, 30 and 60 frames per second. But still, that's like only two hours of intermittent shooting and my battery's almost gone. [MUSIC] Let's spin back 360 degrees to the Fusion, a pocket sized camera that makes 5.2K spherical stabilized video. Now most people don't watch 360 video as it's shot so the neat overcapture feature let's you reframe footage into a regular 1080p video. I can kind of change the perspective I want to export this video in and then I just tap this button to start the capture process and I can even manipulate the frame while I'm And effectively filming the second time. And remember Karma the Go Pro drone? It now has a follow me mode, but it only follows the person with the controller rather than another subject. Go Pros got a camera for just about everyone at lots of different price points. The Hero 6 is a $100 more than the Hero 5, so do you need to upgrade? If we're talking about an older gen model, a Hero3 or a Hero4, yes, it's definitely worth the upgrade. Hero5, it gets a little bit more iffy simply because it's not a huge bump in features or specs, or anything like that. GoPro is the big name in action Cameras. By adding better stabilization, and improved resolution, GoPro's hoping the six is still the hero of the story. Look at this view.