Your video, "Google reveals the Pixel Stand for wireless charging"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET News Video

CNET News Video

Google reveals the Pixel Stand for wireless charging

Transcript
Transcription not available for Google reveals the Pixel Stand for wireless charging.
Tech IndustryGoogle

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

Google's Pixel 3 Top Shot feature picks the best photo

4:10

Google reveals the Pixel Stand for wireless charging

1:53

Google debuts the Pixel Slate tablet with detachable keyboard

3:26

Google Pixel 3 can screen your calls

1:00

Google shows off the Pixel 3 and PIxel 3 XL

2:16

Google introduces the Home Hub

3:46

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

iPhone XS: Charging issues and camera complaints explained

5:51

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Instant Pot's new blender will make you forget about pressure cooking

1:46

What we want to see at Apple's October event

3:39

SpaceX successfully lands Falcon 9 rocket in California

2:44

The 2019 BMW i8 Roadster is a one-of-a-kind hybrid convertible

6:58

LATEST PRODUCTS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Huawei Honor 8X: Looks better than 'budget'

1:26

Fitbit Charge 3 is here: Here's what's new

5:00

Instant Pot's new blender will make you forget about pressure cooking

1:46

LG Watch W7 is a crazy mechanical-smartwatch blend

1:56

Nokia 7.1 is a solid $350 phone -- literally

1:55

LG V40 ThinQ flaunts 5 cameras, a big screen and a headphone jack

2:14

LATEST HOW TO ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to use Siri's Shortcuts app

1:54

How to buy an affordable AV reciever

2:33

3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep

1:39

Here's how to use the new iOS 12 Photos app

1:28

How to cut down your screen time

1:05

5 interesting Alexa updates (and 5 that don't matter)

2:33