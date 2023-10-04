Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look 4:11 Watch Now

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look

Oct 4, 2023 Phones

Speaker 1: Google's Pixel phones are getting an upgrade. The new Pixel eight and Pixel eight Pro each have a new tensor processor, better cameras, brighter screens, and longer software support. Google is leaning on AI as being a key factor that separates its new pixel phones from competitors. As you'll see when we dive into some of the new camera and Google Assistant features, the Pixel eight Pro also has a temperature sensor signaling a first for Google's pixel phones, [00:00:30] but those upgrades come at a higher cost with the Pixel eight and Pixel eight Pro costing $100 more than last year's models. The Pixel eight starts at 6 99 and the Pixel eight Pro begins at nine ninety nine. Both phones go on sale on October 12th. The Pixel eight and Pixel eight Pro are around the same size as last year's Pixel seven and Pixel seven Pro. But the Pixel eight screen is slightly smaller at 6.2 inches compared to its predecessor's 6.3 inch screen. Speaker 1: [00:01:00] The Pixel eight Pro still has a 6.7 inch display. The screens are also brighter this time around, which means they should be easier to see in direct sunlight. They each run on a new version of Google's processor called the Tener G three, and just like older pixel phones, the camera is a big deal on the Pixel eight and Pixel eight Pro. The Pixel eight has a 50 megapixel main camera and a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, similar to the Pixel seven, but the main sensor is now [00:01:30] more light sensitive according to Google, which should result in better image quality. The Pixel eight is also gaining a macro photography mode, which was only previously available on the Pro model. Google saved its more dramatic camera upgrades for the Pixel eight Pro, which has a new 48 megapixel ultra wide camera accompanying the 50 megapixel main camera and 48 megapixel telephoto lens. Speaker 1: But one of the pro's, most interesting camera features won't be coming until later this year. That's a [00:02:00] video boost which processes footage in the cloud rather than on the device to boost color grading, generating videos that should look more professional. Both phones have a new editing tool called Best Take. It works when you take multiple group photos in a row and allows you to change the expression on someone's face. I tried this out in the short time I had with the Pixel eight, and it worked instantly, but it does feel a little unsettling to change the look on my face in a photo camera. Quality and screen size are usually the biggest things that separate [00:02:30] the regular pixel from the Pixel Pro, but Google added something extra to the Pro this year. A temperature sensor, the Pixel eight Pro's temperature sensor can be used for measuring things like how hot your cup of coffee is before you take a sip or concrete before walking Barefoot Outdoors. Speaker 1: Google said it's working to get F D A approvals that this sensor could also be used to measure body temperature like a contactless thermometer. To be honest, I'm not entirely sold on the idea of having a temperature sensor in my phone. It like it may be [00:03:00] a solution in search of a problem, but I'll have more to say about it once I actually try it. The Google Assistant is getting some upgrades too, which isn't surprising given Google's big focus on ai. The Google Assistant can now summarize webpages and call screen should be better at filtering spam, but perhaps the most important update is how long these new pixel phones should last. Google is offering seven years of software support for the Pixel eight and eight Pro, which is more than twice as long as the [00:03:30] previous three-year pledge. That also beats Samsung, which offers four years of software support overall, Google seems to have addressed some of my biggest criticisms about the Pixel seven, especially when it comes to the longer software support and brighter screens. While I appreciate that Google is trying to bring something new to the smartphone experience with the Pixel eight Pros, temperature sensor, and the new best Take editing feature, I'm not sure if these tools are clever or just gimmicky yet. So what do you think of the Pixel eight and Pixel eight Pro? Let me know in the comments [00:04:00] and don't forget to follow CNET for more pixel coverage. Thanks for watching and I'll see you next time.