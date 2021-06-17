Google opens first retail store, Facebook begins testing ads in Oculus VR headsets

Transcript
Transcription not available for Google opens first retail store, Facebook begins testing ads in Oculus VR headsets.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

102 episodes

CNET Top 5

866 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

357 episodes

Tech Today

1536 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Nintendo unveils Legend of Zelda Game & Watch gadget

1:31

Microsoft unveils Halo Infinite multiplayer trailer at E3 2021

2:26

Microsoft reveals Starfield teaser for Xbox

2:18

Why E3 2021 is happening despite the pandemic, and what next year will look like

13:22

In exclusive trailer for Not The Science Type, female scientists confront stereotypes

1:33

Apple now makes sharing your health records easier with Health app

2:28

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Apple Maps gets a 3D makeover in iOS 15

2:46

Road testing the Boring Company Loop under Las Vegas

3:50

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L sets a new standard

9:37

Beats Studio Buds review: The stemless AirPods we've always wanted?

8:12

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Web's source code to be auctioned as NFT, Razer's Project Hazel N95 mask gets launch window

1:24

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Beats Studio Buds review: The stemless AirPods we've always wanted?

8:12

Moto G Stylus 5G review: A good phone, but Motorola sells better ones

12:42

OnePlus Nord CE is an excellent budget buy

4:59

Road testing the Boring Company Loop under Las Vegas

3:50

The new Echo Show 8 adds just enough to be a worthwhile upgrade

7:54

Apple made its smart home more entertaining at WWDC 2021

4:16

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40