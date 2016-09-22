Google launches Allo, Twitter to stream debates and Netflix aims for 50% original content

Tech Today
Google launches Allo, Twitter to stream debates and Netflix aims for 50% original contentGoogle's new messaging app arrives. Twitter teams up with Bloomberg TV to live-stream the presidential debates. Netflix wants half of its library to consist of original programming.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Google has released its new mobile messaging app called Allo. It's tied to your mobile number and works just like you'd expect it to. So what separates it from apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger? The power of Google. Allo will understand what you're writing and suggest relevant information via its assistant technology. You can try it out right now in the Google Play Store. Twitter is teaming up with Bloomberg to live stream the presidential debates. Starting with Monday's first debate, users can head over to debates.twitter.com to watch Bloomberg TV's live coverage and follow along with commentary. In just the three years since introducing original content Netflix CFO David Wells says the company is aiming to have 50% of its entire line-up be made up of original programming. Thanks to series like House of Cards, Master of None, and Stranger Things, the company has been able to attract customers by offering much more compelling content And just a giant library of existing movies and TV shows. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app in the Apple app store.