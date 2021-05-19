Google I/O launches Android 12, 'Project Starline' and amped-up privacy features

Transcript
This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now. The Google IO developer conference kicked off on Tuesday with a virtual keynote broadcast live from Google HQ in Mountain View. The company made a raft of announcements like updates to maps, photos and wearos been rumored products like pixel buds and new phones were missing. One of the big announcements from Tuesday's keynote was Android 12, which is promising improvements like better performance and battery life, updated notifications and features like a personalized home screen that matches your background photos. The Android 12 public beta is available now with a general release in September. Google also focused on AI and machine learning. Unveiling a new experimental video called technology called Project starline. The AI powered tech uses high rez cameras and computer vision to create hyper real images in video calls. Project starline requires specialised hardware and it's still in trial stages. But it did give us a hint of where Google sees video conferencing going. And on the privacy front, Google announced new password tools and alerts for compromised accounts, as well as a feature that lets users delete recent search history from the past 15 minutes. [MUSIC] Find all the news from Google io and stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

102 episodes

CNET Top 5

866 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

355 episodes

Tech Today

1510 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Android 12 Beta hands-on

9:48

Everything Google just announced at I/O 2021

10:24

Google execs talk Android 12, privacy, skin health and climate change

6:32

Google now lets you delete recent search history and hide photos

7:12

Hydrogen, solar and wind: How this ship creates its own energy

6:53

America's energy crisis: How the Colonial Pipeline was shut down by a cyberattack

7:33

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Nüwa, designed as first sustainable city on Mars, hopes to serve 1M people

19:08

Android 12 Beta hands-on

9:48

Google turns Android 12 into a TV remote

1:32

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Apple iMac M1 24-inch review

8:44

Hydrogen, solar and wind: How this ship creates its own energy

6:53

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Amazon refreshes Alexa, three Echo Shows in time for Prime Day

5:40

Which Roku is the go-to? We break it down

3:43

Testing out T-Mobile's home internet service

7:29

Samsung's new Galaxy Book laptops add AMOLED screens, promise future 5G

4:15

Roku Voice Remote Pro review: 'Hey Roku' only goes so far

5:13

Apple AirTags made a good small impression

6:55

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40