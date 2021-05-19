Google I/O launches Android 12, 'Project Starline' and amped-up privacy features
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
This is CNET.
And here are the stories that matter right now.
The Google IO developer conference kicked off on Tuesday with a virtual keynote broadcast live from Google HQ in Mountain View.
The company made a raft of announcements like updates to maps, photos and wearos been rumored products like pixel buds and new phones were missing.
One of the big announcements from Tuesday's keynote was Android 12, which is promising improvements like better performance and battery life, updated notifications and features like a personalized home screen that matches your background photos.
The Android 12 public beta is available now with a general release in September.
Google also focused on AI and machine learning.
Unveiling a new experimental video called technology called Project starline.
The AI powered tech uses high rez cameras and computer vision to create hyper real images in video calls.
Project starline requires specialised hardware and it's still in trial stages.
But it did give us a hint of where Google sees video conferencing going.
And on the privacy front, Google announced new password tools and alerts for compromised accounts, as well as a feature that lets users delete recent search history from the past 15 minutes.
[MUSIC]
Find all the news from Google io and stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
Up Next
Google I/O kicks off with Android 12 and experimental 'Project...
1:24
Google I/O kicks off, Apple and Amazon upgrade music streams
1:36
Tianwen-1 lands, Rocket Lab loses satellites
1:32
Amazon bolsters its workforce and low-income households get broadband...
1:28
Google in hot water in Italy, Roku resurrects Quibi
1:22
Tesla stops accepting Bitcoin, Amazon updates a few Echo Show...
1:19
Nvidia and Intel announce new chips, Razer and Asus update laptop...
1:21
Instagram for kids? Attorneys general urge Facebook to not do...
1:30
Dogecoin on the moon, Clubhouse on Android
1:28
Pfizer seeks FDA approval, and a Chinese rocket is expected to...