Tech Today

Google has new Glass, T-Mobile and Sprint merger a step closer

Transcript
This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now. Google has unveiled a new version of Glass wearable AR headset, but it's not meant to be a widespread consumer product. Instead, it's a business enterprise targeted device that's attracted the attention of industries that see it as a utility. The newest Enterprise Edition of Google Glass goes for. $99. The FCC has given the long plan T-Mobile and Sprint merger the thumbs up. The most substancial factor, being a compromise that the companies would cover 97% of the US population in 5G within three years, and 99% within six years. Don't pop the cork just yet though, the deal still needs to be approved by the DOJ. [MUSIC] Finally, a report from the Wall Street Journal laid out how some popular game streamers can make upwards of $50,000 and hour by playing through a game on their Twitch channel. Live streaming has become so integral to a games marketing that publishers have built in budget's set aside for celebrity streamers. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting c/net
Tech Industry5GVirtual RealityGoogle GlassGoogle

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Inside Facebook's robotics research lab

1:14

Laura Dern and Booking.com team up to boost young women coders

5:29

How San Francisco's ban could impact facial recognition tech

3:04

Bucket lists get checked off in VR

1:42

Is Facebook spying on you?

1:39

WhatsApp update fights malware that infects devices with just a call

1:06

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

New leaks show iPhone 11R color options and camera bump

7:06

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 info leaking

4:35

See Galaxy S10 5G's jaw-dropping real-world speeds

8:44

Lilium unveils its 5-seater electric air taxi

1:21

Westworld season 3 trailer debuts

1:31

Galaxy S10 5G available now, Microsoft and Sony enter partnership

1:08

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

HP's Spectre x360 puts a premium on design and battery life

1:54

DJI Osmo Action gets you more on-screen time on land and water

3:28

OnePlus 7 Pro packs top features for less than $700

4:06

Lenovo's flexible ThinkPad X1 prototype

2:21

Testing gas grills at the CNET Smart Home

2:07

What’s new with Google Wear OS? Tiles, that’s what

1:07

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Best dark-mode Android apps to try now

2:18

Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: how to choose the best one for you

2:44

How to find a lost iPhone

3:46

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13

How to clean your phone (and things to never do)

2:34