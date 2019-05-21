Google has new Glass, T-Mobile and Sprint merger a step closer
Transcript
This is CNET.
And here are the stories that matter right now.
Google has unveiled a new version of Glass wearable AR headset, but it's not meant to be a widespread consumer product.
Instead, it's a business enterprise targeted device that's attracted the attention of industries that see it as a utility.
The newest Enterprise Edition of Google Glass goes for.
$99.
The FCC has given the long plan T-Mobile and Sprint merger the thumbs up.
The most substancial factor, being a compromise that the companies would cover 97% of the US population in 5G within three years, and 99% within six years.
Don't pop the cork just yet though, the deal still needs to be approved by the DOJ.
[MUSIC]
Finally, a report from the Wall Street Journal laid out how some popular game streamers can make upwards of $50,000 and hour by playing through a game on their Twitch channel.
Live streaming has become so integral to a games marketing that publishers have built in budget's set aside for celebrity streamers.
[MUSIC]
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting c/net