Your video, "Tracking your feelings as you shop? Retailers explore new tech"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tracking your feelings as you shop? Retailers explore new tech: CNET News Video

About Video

CNET News Video: Tracking your feelings as you shop? Retailers explore new tech

2:23 /

What if a store could tell if a product made you happy or sad? Bridget Carey explores new technology that may be coming soon to a retailer near you, including a machine that can knit a custom sweater in under an hour.

Transcript
Transcription not available for Tracking your feelings as you shop? Retailers explore new tech.

New releases

Video: Slack gets threaded messages, Netflix killed it last quarter
Slack gets threaded messages, Netflix killed it last quarter
1:16 January 19, 2017
The tech stories everyone's talking about include Slack's addition of threaded messages, a rejuvenation of the Android One program...
Play video
Video: Tracking your feelings as you shop? Retailers explore new tech
Tracking your feelings as you shop? Retailers explore new tech
2:23 January 19, 2017
What if a store could tell if a product made you happy or sad? Bridget Carey explores new technology that may be coming soon to a retailer...
Play video
Video: Fire Emblem: Heroes trailer
Fire Emblem: Heroes trailer
1:22 January 18, 2017
Fire Emblem heads to Android on February 2, but iOS users look like they'll have to wait a bit longer for Nintendo's next mobile game.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Automakers, oil companies team up to push hydrogen power
AutoComplete: Automakers, oil companies team up to push hydrogen power
1:18 January 18, 2017
Tesla brings Model 3 manufacturing to the Gigafactory, and McLaren teases a new supercar.
Play video
Video: Battle of the CES robot baristas
Battle of the CES robot baristas
2:50 January 18, 2017
Several companies at CES 2017 had large robotic arms that could make coffee and tea. While all the robots drew crowds, which one was...
Play video
Video: V2X Breakdown: What is my future connected car talking to, and why?
V2X Breakdown: What is my future connected car talking to, and why?
45:49 January 18, 2017
Roadshow Editor in Chief Tim Stevens moderates a panel explaining connected-car technology and discusses advancements in the road ahead.
Play video
Video: 3D TV might finally be dead
3D TV might finally be dead
1:30 January 18, 2017
LG and Sony will not support 3D in any of their televisions for 2017. The companies join Samsung and Vizio in dropping the third dimension...
Play video
Video: A 'Split' second with M. Night Shyamalan
A 'Split' second with M. Night Shyamalan
3:10 January 18, 2017
Talking new thriller "Split" with director M. Night Shyamalan and star Anya Taylor-Joy.
Play video