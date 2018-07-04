Google defends Gmail privacy, Amazon kicks off Prime Day deals

Tech Today
Google defends Gmail privacy, Amazon kicks off Prime Day dealsIn today's top stories, Google stands by its Gmail privacy policy, Amazon gears up for Prime Day and rumours surface of a new Netflix subscription tier.
Transcript
[MUSIC] This is CNet, and here are the stories that matter right now. Google has come under fire over privacy after the Wall Street Journal reported some third party app developers and their employees were able to access private emails on Gmail. The Wall Street Journal reported two apps, Return Path and Edison Software gained access to emails with user permission. In a statement on its blog, Google said users are always in control of which apps access their information. And that no one at the company reads Gmail, except in very specific cases where users ask Google to, and give their consent. Amazon has announced its annual prime day sale will take place on July 16. Amazon is up in the ant hill this year with more than 1 million deals world wide and twice as many Amazon device sales. It's also running in a number of new countries including Australia and Singapore. A handful of sales have already started including 100 dollars off the echo show smart speaker and four months of Amazon music unlimited for 99 cents [MUSIC] And finally, Netflix could be toying with introducing a new, higher-priced Ultra subscription tier. According to screenshots shared by Italian site Tutoandroid, the Ultra tier would offer Ultra HD streaming to four screens concurrently, potentially pushing the current top tier premium subscription down four screens to two. A Netflix spokesperson didn't comment on the ultra tiers specifically, but said the company was testing slightly different price points and features to better understand how consumers value Netflix. [MUSIC]