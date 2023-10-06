X
Best October Prime Day Amazon Device Deals That Are Already Live

Amazon's second Prime Day shopping event of the year will soon arrive -- but there are plenty of deals on Amazon devices already here.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow
Adrian Marlow
October Prime Day is just days away, and we are already seeing major discounts on a plethora of Amazon's own devices. If you've been considering investing in some of the company's smart speakers, smart displays, tablets or other tech to simplify your day to day, now is a great time to shop. To save you some time, we've gathered our favorite offers on Amazon devices and accessories ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days shopping event below.

Best early October Prime Day deals on Echo speakers

Amazon Echo Pop + Kasa smart plug: $19

It's never been easier to get started on converting your house into a smart home. Amazon's Echo Pop mini smart speaker is a useful addition to any home and it comes with a compatible smart plug. At 69% off, you'll be paying less than $20 for the pair of them.

Details
Save $44
$19 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) + Philips Hue bulb: $42

Amazon's diminutive smart display is already a great investment, especially at over half off. But for just $2 more, you can get one with a color-changing smart bulb to customize your space. That's a total savings of over $100.

Details
Save $103
$42 at Amazon

Best early October Prime Day deals on Fire TV devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23

Access all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more with Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. The device is over half off its regular price right now. 

Details
Save $27
$23 at Amazon

Best early October Prime Day deals on Fire tablets

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $40

You can't beat the portability of a tablet -- and right now you can score a third off the price of this already-affordable option for streaming and browsing.

Details
Save $20
$40 at Amazon

Best early October Prime Day deals on Kindle devices

Amazon Kindle Scribe from $265

Get a Kindle and digital notebook all in one with this nifty Scribe. Devices start at just $265 right now.

Details
Save up to $90
See at Amazon

Best early October Prime Day deals on Security and Smart Home devices

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 + Ring Floodlight Cam: $270

One way to keep eyes on your home even while you're away is by investing in security cameras. This bundle includes both a video doorbell and a floodlight camera to maximize coverage around your house -- and right now it's discounted by $130. 

Details
Save $130
$270 at Amazon

Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems

Amazon's Eero mesh routers are among the best in the business, and with Prime Big Deal Days on the horizon there are a wide array of discounts available.

Details
Up to 40% off
See at Amazon

