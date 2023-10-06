Best October Prime Day Amazon Device Deals That Are Already Live
Amazon's second Prime Day shopping event of the year will soon arrive -- but there are plenty of deals on Amazon devices already here.
Best deals right now
It's never been easier to get started on converting your house into a smart home. Amazon's Echo Pop mini smart speaker is a useful addition to any home and it comes with a compatible smart plug. At 69% off, you'll be paying less than $20 for the pair of them.
Access all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more with Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. The device is over half off its regular price right now.
You can't beat the portability of a tablet -- and right now you can score a third off the price of this already-affordable option for streaming and browsing.
Get a Kindle and digital notebook all in one with this nifty Scribe. Devices start at just $265 right now.
One way to keep eyes on your home even while you're away is by investing in security cameras. This bundle includes both a video doorbell and a floodlight camera to maximize coverage around your house -- and right now it's discounted by $130.
October Prime Day is just days away, and we are already seeing major discounts on a plethora of Amazon's own devices. If you've been considering investing in some of the company's smart speakers, smart displays, tablets or other tech to simplify your day to day, now is a great time to shop. To save you some time, we've gathered our favorite offers on Amazon devices and accessories ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days shopping event below.
Best early October Prime Day deals on Echo speakers
Amazon's diminutive smart display is already a great investment, especially at over half off. But for just $2 more, you can get one with a color-changing smart bulb to customize your space. That's a total savings of over $100.
More Prime deals on Echo devices:
- Echo Pop: $18 (save $22)
- Echo Dot (5th gen): $23 (save $27)
- Echo Dot (5th gen) + Kasa smart plug: $24 (save $49)
- Echo Dot with Clock (5th gen): $45 (save $15)
- Echo Dot with Clock (5th gen) + Philips Hue bulb: $47 (save $68)
- Echo (4th gen): $55 (save $45)
- Echo (4th gen) + Philips Hue bulb: $57 (save $83)
- Echo Show 5 (3rd gen): $40 (save $50)
- Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini: $45 (save $80)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): $60 (save $70)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) + Blink Mini: $65 (save $100)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) + Philips Hue bulb: $62 (save $123)
- Echo Show 10 (2nd gen): $160 (save $90)
- Echo Show 10 (2nd gen) + Blink Mini: $180 (save $105)
- Echo Show 15: $185 (save $95)
- Echo Show 15 + Philips Hue bulb: $187 (save $148)
- Echo Studio: $155 (save $45)
- Echo Studio + Philips Hue bulb: $157 (save $83)
- Echo Buds with ANC (2nd gen): $65 (save $55)
- Echo Buds (2023): $35 (save $15)
- Echo Auto (2nd gen): $35 (save $20)
- Echo Glow: $17 (save $13)
Best early October Prime Day deals on Fire TV devices
More Prime deals on Fire TV devices:
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $18 (save $12)
- Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Fire TV Cube: $110 (save $30)
- Alexa Voice Remote Pro: $30 (Save $5)
- Fire TV 4-Series and Omni 4K smart TVs: From $250
- Fire TV Omni QLED 4K smart TVs: From $380
Best early October Prime Day deals on Fire tablets
More Prime deals on Fire tablets:
- Fire HD 8: $60 (save $40)
- Fire HD 8 Plus: $70 (save $50)
- Fire HD 10: $75 (save $75)
- Fire HD 10 Plus: $95 (save $85)
- Fire Max 11: $150 (save $80)
- Fire 7 Kids: $55 (save $55)
- Fire HD 8 Kids: $85 (save $75)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $75 (save $75)
- Fire HD 10 Kids: $120 (save $80)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: $120 (save $80)
Best early October Prime Day deals on Kindle devices
More Prime deals on Kindle devices:
Best early October Prime Day deals on Security and Smart Home devices
Amazon's Eero mesh routers are among the best in the business, and with Prime Big Deal Days on the horizon there are a wide array of discounts available.
More security and smart home device deals:
