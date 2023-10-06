X
Best Prime Day TV Deals You Can Get Early

Prime Day starts Oct. 10, but you can snag discounted TVs right now.

David Katzmaier Editorial Director -- Personal Tech
David reviews TVs and leads the Personal Tech team at CNET, covering mobile, software, computing, streaming and home entertainment.
Ty Pendlebury Editor
Ty Pendlebury is a journalism graduate of RMIT Melbourne, and has worked at CNET since 2006. He lives in New York City where he writes about streaming and home audio.
A 43-inch Amazon 4-Series 4K Fire TV is displayed against a green background.
Amazon/CNET

It's almost Prime Day again, or as Amazon is calling its latest blitz on our wallets, "Prime Big Deal Days." The sale starts on Oct. 10, but there are already several noteworthy deals on TV models in a variety of sizes and prices. Whether you're looking for a more budget-friendly 40-inch TV or a massive 85-inch screen for your home theater, there's something for everyone. 

Over the years, we've found that the Prime Day TV deals aren't quite as good as the ones you'll see during the coming Black Friday and holiday season. But if you can't wait that long, now's a great time to buy, especially if you want a cheap TV that uses Amazon's Fire TV system. Be sure to check out our guide for more advice about what to look for in a new TV, including which size is best, whether you need 4K and which type of TVs offer the best picture quality. 

With that in mind, we've gathered up some highlights worth checking out. We'll keep updating this list as we get closer to the event and new ones appear, so check back for the latest offers.

Best Early Prime Day deals on TVs

Amazon Fire TV Omni 55-inch: $390

A number of the TVs from the  Amazon Fire TV Omni line are on sale right now, and they promises better picture quality through full-array local dimming and support for most types of HDR, including Dolby Vision IQ.

The TVs run Amazon's Fire OS, giving you access to streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and more. They also have an "ambient experience" mode, converting the TV into a hands-free smart display with customizable artwork.

Details
Save $160
$390 at Amazon

Sony Bravia XR X90L 85-inch: $2,000

The Sony Bravia X90L is the company's flagship LCD, and it features a full-array backlight and 4K resolution. It includes HDR and Dolby Vision support, gaming features and HDMI 2.1.

Details
Save $1,300
$1,978 at Amazon

Samsung QN90C 85-inch: $2,999

The QN90C is an upgrade to last year's QN90B -- a 4K TV that CNET's David Katzmaier said had the best non-OLED picture he's ever seen. We have yet to test the QN90C, but we expect the TV to be at least as good as its predecessor. Features include mini-LED backlighting with better local dimming, plus an anti-glare coat on every model. Take note that this deal is due to end before Prime Day on Oct. 8.

Details

Read our first take on the QN90C.

Save $1,800
$2,998 at Walmart

Hisense U8K 65-inch Mini-LED TV: $998

HIsense has been making TVs for many years, and also made Sharp TVs in North America for a time. It's last few years have seen some excellent models from the company including the U8H -- a TV which David Katzmaier said "outperforms just about every other TV in its price range." The U8K is the latest version of this TV -- it includes a mini-LED backlight, gaming features and 4K resolution -- and at $400 off it looks to be an excellent deal.

Details
Save $401
$998 at Amazon

LG C2 65-inch OLED TV: $1,597

If you want the best possible picture then you shouldn't mess around with anything other OLED. LG makes the best OLED TVs out there, and even though the C3 is a good TV the C2 is almost as good, and it's hella cheaper. At $1,597 the 65-inch is close to the lowest price we've seen.

Details

Read our LG OLED C2 Series 2022 review.

Save $303
$1,597 at Amazon

TCL Roku TV 55-inch: $279

In our budget TV shootout, the TCL 4-Series combined decent image quality with our favorite smart TV system, and this price is still incredibly low for a 55-inch TV. 

Details
Save $40
$279 at Best Buy

