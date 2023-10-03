Best Prime Day Laptop Deals Available Right Now

Amazon's October Prime Day two-day shopping extravaganza is a week away. Though the official sale doesn't start until Tuesday, Oct. 10, the deals have already begun, including a number of steep laptop discounts. And the savings aren't limited to Amazon itself. There are competing sales at Best Buy and Walmart that can save you big money on a new laptop.

I've been reviewing laptops and tracking deals for CNET for years. As one of CNET's laptop experts, I've hunted around for the biggest price breaks on laptops that are worth buying, and here are the best current laptop deals I've found. And when the official Prime Day sale starts next week, I'll update this list with the latest laptop deals at Amazon and elsewhere.

Apple/CNET M1 MacBook Air: $899 Save $100 Battery Life/Runtime 1,026 minutes Weight 2.8 pounds Display size/type 13-inch, 2560 x 1600 IPS LCD Processor tested Apple M1 8‑core Graphics tested Apple M1 7-core The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 processor may be 3 years old, but it's still a valuable member of the MacBook family. It's the most affordable MacBook, and it's even more affordable right now with its $100 discount. We've seen it dip to as low as $750 in the past, and a return to that all-time low isn't out of the question when the Prime Day sale begins next week. The M1 processor has been surpassed by Apple's M2 chip but still has more than enough oomph for the majority of what you'll use the laptop for, whether it's for school or work or home use. The M1 MacBook lacks the Touch Bar (which could be viewed as a positive), and has a 13.3-inch Retina display that's only a smidgen smaller than the 13.6-inch panel you get with the newer M2 model. Read our M1 MacBook Air review. $899 at Amazon

Dan Ackerman/CNET 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro: $1,050 Save $249 You can save big right now on the smallest MacBook Pro. This isn't a previous model on sale but the latest M2 version. Sure, you might not enjoy the Touch Bar -- it's the last model to feature the poorly received, seldom-used strip above the keyboard -- but the 13-inch MacBook Pro offers a great mix of power and portability at a great price. $1,050 at Amazon

LG/Amazon LG Gram 16: $1,000 Save $700 It's thin and light and on sale. The LG Gram 16 is impressively compact for a 16-inch laptop, weighing just 2.62 pounds and measuring a mere 0.66 inches thick. And it's a whopping $700 off. It features a previous-gen Intel chip, but the Core i7-1260P is a member of the midrange P series and should be plenty powerful for most users. (It has more raw processing power than an efficient U-series chip commonly found on thin-and-light laptops.) Plus, this Gram 16 model serves up a sufficient 16GB of RAM to help with performance, along with a roomy 1TB SSD. And the expansive 16-inch, 16:10 display boasts a crisp 2,560x1,600 resolution. You also get a 1080p webcam, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a microSD card slot. We reviewed the preceding model based on the 11th-gen Core CPU and liked it. $1,000 at Amazon

Josh Goldman/CNET Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: $750 Save $150 Dell's latest 2-in-1 convertible is based on a 14-inch touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio that gives you more vertical space than a widescreen 16:9 panel, for less scrolling through webpages and documents. Inside, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU to go with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. While it provides twice the solid-state storage capacity as the above Yoga 7i, its display has a lower, 1,920x1,200 resolution and is rated for only 250 nits. $750 at Best Buy

MSI MSI Sword 15: $918 Save $181 With its current discount at Walmart, this MSI Sword model is the rare example of a gaming laptop that costs less than $1,000 and features a graphics processor from Nvidia's current GeForce RTX 40 series. It pairs an RTX 4050 GPU with a previous-gen Core i7-12650H CPU to go along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch display has full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. $918 at Walmart