5 Best Fitness Deals to Snag Ahead of October Prime Day

You don't have to wait until the holidays for great fitness deals -- Amazon's October Prime Day is coming up on Oct. 10 and 11, and it's basically like a second Prime Day event with a different name. Prime subscribers can expect 48 hours of sales starting at midnight PT on Oct. 10, and as usual there will also be deals leading up to the event. In fact, the deals have already started, with discounts on home gym equipment, fitness accessories and more.

Below, we've rounded up the best fitness deals for October Prime Day so far.

Echelon Echelon Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror Save $600 You can snag an Echelon Reflect smart fitness mirror for 60% off. At 40 inches, this model is small enough to work in pretty much any space, and like most fitness mirrors, the design is unobtrusive enough to blend in when you're not using it. This Prime Day deal includes a free trial membership to Echelon Premier, which you need to keep in order to enjoy the mirror; the membershp offers live and on-demand fitness classes in strength training, high intensity interval training, yoga and more. $399 at Amazon

NordicTrack NordicTrack Commercial VU 29 Exercise Bike Save $548 If you're interested in a smart exercise bike but don't want to spend Peloton money, this is a great opportunity to snag a NordicTrack model on sale. The Commercial VU 19 bike has a 14-inch touchscreen that allows you to tune in to immersive classes through NordicTrack's signature iFit membership. Trainers can automatically control your bike, which has 24 resistance levels. A 30-day iFit family membership is included with this offer. $752 at Amazon

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET Theragun Elite Save $51 The Theragun Elite is our pick for the best massage gun overall because it's powerful, comfortable and easy to use for a wide range of people -- and now it's available for 11% off (or cheaper if you're willing to opt for the previous generation model). The Theragun Elite comes with five attachments for targeting different areas, and you can customize the speed and strength to your liking or use preset treatments. $398 at Amazon

Bowflex Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell Save $50 Adjustable kettlebells and dumbbells are a game-changer for smaller home gyms. They take up far less space, because they offer multiple weights in one piece of equipment. In this case, the Bowflex SelectTech 850 Kettlebell replaces six kettlebells from eight to 40 pounds. It comes with two months free of the JRNY subscription for streaming workouts. $149 at Amazon