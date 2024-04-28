Best Amazon Deals: Score Discounts on Tech, Everyday Essentials, and More

The weekend is coming to an end, and Amazon wants to help you beat the Monday blues with some retail therapy. Right now, Amazon is offering deals and discounts across all categories, including tech, home goods, skin care and everyday essentials. If you've been thinking about indulging in some retail therapy for yourself, or maybe you just need a few things for the house, now's the time to strike. Many of these deals are limited-time offers, so make sure you keep that in mind.

Best Amazon deals to shop right now



Amazon/CNET Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV: $400 Save $150 The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series is a solid smart TV at an affordable price. It's perfect for watching all your streaming services because it comes with 4K and Dolby Digital Plus for a gorgeous and immersive experience. This model also comes equipped with built-in microphones, which allow you to control your TV with just your voice via Alexa. If you act now, you'll save $150 on your purchase and get six months of MGM+ for free. $400 at Amazon

Gearlight/CNET GearLight LED flashlights (2-pack): $20 Save $10 Whether you like to backpack a lot or you deal with a lot of power outages, having a good flashlight can be a lifesaver. Right now, you can grab this two-pack of GearLight LED flashlights that have a brightness of 1,040 lumens, which is pretty good. They don't come with any batteries, but that does mean you can pick your own. $20 at Amazon

Zober/CNET Zober velvet hangers: $17 Save $6 You can never have too many hangers, and these velvet jobbies help keep your clothes from slipping off onto the floor. Stock up on these from Zober and save. They come in a pack of 20 and are available in multiple colors. Right now they're 10% off the listing price, and with code 20ZBRSPRING, you'll get an additional 20% off. $17 at Amazon

ThisWorx/CNET ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner: $30 Save $8 with code 20SPRINGWORX Snag a new vacuum cleaner for your car and save 20% off with code 20SPRINGWORX. ThisWorx's car vac is lightweight, with an ergonomic design that'll help you reach all the nooks and crannies. It also comes with several attachments for detailing, a spare HEPA filter, and a carrying case. $30 at Amazon

Bissell/CNET Bissell Little Green Deluxe portable cleaner: $98 Save $42 Every home needs a good vacuum cleaner, especially if there are kids and pets around. The Bissell Little Green Deluxe portable vac is perfect for most situations and does an excellent job at cleanup. Despite its small size, its suction is powerful enough to tackle even the toughest pet spots and stains from carpets, couches, car seats and other upholstery. It also comes with Bissell's multi-purpose cleaner with OXY boost. And the best part, every purchase supports Bissell's Pet Foundation, which aims to save homeless animals. $98 at Amazon

Keurig/CNET Keurig K-Express: $70 Save $20 For some, that early morning coffee is essential, and this Keurig K-Express is the perfect companion for that. Not only is it small and easy to fit into a kitchen without a lot of space, but it's also small enough to put in a bag so that if you travel around a lot, you can always have your fresh coffee. It can brew in three sizes -- 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups -- and comes with an impressive 42-ounce reservoir. $70 at Amazon

Carote/CNET Carote 11-piece pots and pans set: $80 Save $20 It might not immediately be obvious how useful a set of pots and pans that have a removable handle are, but you'd be surprised. Having a removable handle means you can use your pots and pans on both the stovetop and the oven without worrying about burning the plastic handle. This 11-piece set from Carote also includes lids for two of the pans, so you can use them as storage and can stick them directly in the fridge, rather than having to empty them into yet another storage container. $80 at Amazon

More Amazon deals worth checking out:

What deals can I find at Amazon?

Amazon sells products in pretty much every category, so no matter what you're looking to buy, you can probably get it on Amazon. Better yet, the retailer offers new deals every day so there's a good chance you can save on your next purchase too, especially if you use these money-saving tips.

When is the next Amazon sale?

Amazon held the Big Spring Sale in March -- a new sale on the calendar -- so the next major Amazon sale will be Amazon Prime Day, likely in July. That sale requires an Amazon Prime subscription, so be sure to sign up or start your free trial just before it kicks off to get in on the savings.

