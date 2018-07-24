Your video, "Google Chrome pushes the web toward HTTPS"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Google Chrome pushes the web toward HTTPS

From The 3:59 show: The web browser introduces "not secure" message to users on HTTP sites.
1:50 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Google Chrome pushes the web toward HTTPS.

Latest Security videos

Video: Facial recognition is turning your face into your passport
Facial recognition is turning your face into your passport
1:12
Forget long lines at immigration and passports left in your hotel room. The future of travel and airport security is all about biometrics.
Play video
Video: This USB fan from the Trump-Kim summit is safe from viruses
This USB fan from the Trump-Kim summit is safe from viruses
1:00
We sent it to security researchers to take it apart. Here are the results.
Play video
Video: Google defends Gmail privacy, Amazon kicks off Prime Day deals
Google defends Gmail privacy, Amazon kicks off Prime Day deals
1:43
In today's top stories, Google stands by its Gmail privacy policy, Amazon gears up for Prime Day and rumours surface of a new Netflix...
Play video
Video: Google defends Gmail privacy, Amazon kicks off Prime Day deals
Google defends Gmail privacy, Amazon kicks off Prime Day deals
1:43
In today's top stories, Google stands by its Gmail privacy policy, Amazon gears up for Prime Day and rumours surface of a new Netflix...
Play video
Video: Google's update makes privacy easier
Google's update makes privacy easier
1:38
From The 3:59 show: It's simpler now to find out how much Google knows about you
Play video
Video: Here's how to get your data from Apple
Here's how to get your data from Apple
1:57
Want to know every song you've ever purchased on iTunes? It will take a few weeks, but here's how to get your data from Apple.
Play video
Video: GDPR: Here's what you need to know
GDPR: Here's what you need to know
1:30
The EU's new privacy law takes effect Friday. Here are the basics.
Play video
Video: Amazon confirms Echo shared Oregon family's private audio
Amazon confirms Echo shared Oregon family's private audio
2:24
Seattle TV station KIRO interviews a woman who says her Amazon Echo recorded private conversations and sent audio clips to someone...
Play video