Your video, "Google Chrome pushes the web toward HTTPS"
CNET
News Video
Google Chrome pushes the web toward HTTPS
From The 3:59 show: The web browser introduces "not secure" message to users on HTTP sites.
1:50
/
July 24, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Google Chrome pushes the web toward HTTPS.
Airbnb brings its aggressive tactics to the Big Apple
Apple promises to fix MacBook Pro CPU throttling bug
Firefox Nightly banishes video autoplays
New Xbox may stream games
Misty wants to be your personal robot assistant
Ghost hunt reveals eerie anomalies
Netflix growth underwhelms, but it'll be just fine anyway
Why Funko Pop rules over Comic-Con 2018
Can tech protect the midterm elections from Russian interference?
Gorilla Glass 6 will protect the next batch of phones
Latest
Security videos
Facial recognition is turning your face into your passport
1:12
July 18, 2018
Forget long lines at immigration and passports left in your hotel room. The future of travel and airport security is all about biometrics.
Play video
This USB fan from the Trump-Kim summit is safe from viruses
1:00
July 17, 2018
We sent it to security researchers to take it apart. Here are the results.
Play video
Google defends Gmail privacy, Amazon kicks off Prime Day deals
1:43
July 5, 2018
In today's top stories, Google stands by its Gmail privacy policy, Amazon gears up for Prime Day and rumours surface of a new Netflix...
Play video
Google defends Gmail privacy, Amazon kicks off Prime Day deals
1:43
July 4, 2018
In today's top stories, Google stands by its Gmail privacy policy, Amazon gears up for Prime Day and rumours surface of a new Netflix...
Play video
Google's update makes privacy easier
1:38
June 21, 2018
From The 3:59 show: It's simpler now to find out how much Google knows about you
Play video
Here's how to get your data from Apple
1:57
June 14, 2018
Want to know every song you've ever purchased on iTunes? It will take a few weeks, but here's how to get your data from Apple.
Play video
GDPR: Here's what you need to know
1:30
May 25, 2018
The EU's new privacy law takes effect Friday. Here are the basics.
Play video
Amazon confirms Echo shared Oregon family's private audio
2:24
May 25, 2018
Seattle TV station KIRO interviews a woman who says her Amazon Echo recorded private conversations and sent audio clips to someone...
Play video