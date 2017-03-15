Google adds Wallet to Gmail, researchers hack phones with sound

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Google adds Wallet to Gmail, researchers hack phones with soundThe biggest tech news of the day includes Google adding Wallet to Gmail, researchers hacking phones with soundwaves and the makers of a smart sex toy settling a privacy class-action lawsuit.
Transcript
This is cnet, and you're the story that matters right now. Google added wallet integration to Gmail on the android platform. Users can now request and send money from within emails. Anyone can participate in the U.S., regardless of whether or not they use Gmail. The service can't be initiated just yet by those outside of android. So don't assume this will replace Venmo or PayPal anytime soon. Researchers at the University of Michigan have figured out a way to hack many different kinds of smart devices using nothing more than a $5 speaker By imitating what's called microelectromechanical systems, they were able to activate certain motion responsive commands and manipulate them. And finally, the makers of the We-Vibe smart vibrator sex toy have agreed on a settlement of $3.75 million to be paid out to its users who unwillingly had private data shared with the company. Which is how often and how long the device was being used. You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store