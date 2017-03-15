Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Google adds Wallet to Gmail, researchers hack phones with sound"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Google adds Wallet to Gmail, researchers hack phones with sound

The biggest tech news of the day includes Google adding Wallet to Gmail, researchers hacking phones with soundwaves and the makers of a smart sex toy settling a privacy class-action lawsuit.
1:05 /
Transcript
This is cnet, and you're the story that matters right now. Google added wallet integration to Gmail on the android platform. Users can now request and send money from within emails. Anyone can participate in the U.S., regardless of whether or not they use Gmail. The service can't be initiated just yet by those outside of android. So don't assume this will replace Venmo or PayPal anytime soon. Researchers at the University of Michigan have figured out a way to hack many different kinds of smart devices using nothing more than a $5 speaker By imitating what's called microelectromechanical systems, they were able to activate certain motion responsive commands and manipulate them. And finally, the makers of the We-Vibe smart vibrator sex toy have agreed on a settlement of $3.75 million to be paid out to its users who unwillingly had private data shared with the company. Which is how often and how long the device was being used. You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store

Latest videos

Video: Intel to buy Mobileye, Yahoo CEO out after Verizon deal
Intel to buy Mobileye, Yahoo CEO out after Verizon deal
1:11 March 14, 2017
Today's top tech stories include Intel purchasing self-driving tech company Mobileye, Yahoo CEO's huge exit package and PlayStation...
Play video
Video: Web's inventor warns of fake news, Biden takes the fight to cancer
Web's inventor warns of fake news, Biden takes the fight to cancer
1:33 March 13, 2017
In today's tech headlines, Sir Tim Berners-Lee discusses the dangers of fake news, Joe Biden's cancer moonshot fosters breakthroughs...
Play video
Video: Apple and Google say their devices are safe
Apple and Google say their devices are safe
1:45 March 11, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, both companies say exploits in iOS and Android are fixed, which should protect against hacks.
Play video
Video: Google Hangouts gets new features, GIFs finally hit Android GBoard
Google Hangouts gets new features, GIFs finally hit Android GBoard
1:14 March 10, 2017
Today's tech headlines include new features for Google Hangouts, GIF support for Android users running GBoard and Pixel owners get...
Play video
Video: iPhone 8: Everything we know so far
iPhone 8: Everything we know so far
4:52 March 9, 2017
This is all the iPhone 8 reports and rumors in one place. From a 5.8-inch OLED display, reports of wireless charging and even a 3D...
Play video
Video: Facebook Messenger copies Snapchat Stories to stay hip
Facebook Messenger copies Snapchat Stories to stay hip
1:46 March 9, 2017
Can Snapchat survive an attack of the clones? First Facebook's Instagram and WhatsApp played copycat. Now you can share similar photos...
Play video
Video: New Nest products and atomic-level storage?
New Nest products and atomic-level storage?
1:07 March 9, 2017
Today's tech stories you need to know include a rumored line of new Nest products, Airbnb possibly entering the long-term rental market...
Play video
Video: Apple, Samsung, LG respond to WikiLeaks dump
Apple, Samsung, LG respond to WikiLeaks dump
1:36 March 8, 2017
Top tech companies begin issuing official statements in response to the "Vault 7" documents released by WikiLeaks.
Play video