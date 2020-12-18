Give gifts that give back

[MUSIC]
As you shop for friends and family, consider gifts that do double duty, make your loved ones happy and give back to the greater good.
Here are some ideas.
Toms Shoes was one of the first companies with a model of buy one give one, what they used to give shoes to kids in need.
They've since modified their philanthropy and now pledge to give one of every $3 they earn or 30%.
To communities and programs in need bomba socks has already given away more than 40 million pairs of socks to homeless people across the country.
Charitable Giving is woven into its mission.
So with every pair you buy have these fun colorful and comfortable socks.
One will go to someone in need.
Proper cloth makes a variety of quality men's wear but when it comes to their masks, they will donate a surgical mask to a health care worker in need.
Since we're all buying masks anyway, might as well get one that gives back.
State bags makes beautiful and stylish backpacks, totes and But they don't want any children to go without the necessary equipment for school.
For every bag purchased they donate a fully stuffed backpack to kids in need.
Patagonia has always made quality clothing for people who love the outdoors.
That's why 1% of sales go toward preservation of our environment.
And finally, since a lot of us are shopping on Amazon these days, be sure to switch over to Amazon Smile, or smile.amazon.com.
There you can choose the recepient of 0.5% of your eligible purchases.
Everything from your local school to national charities.
A simple, easy way to give a little back for more gift recommendations, visit c|net.com.
I'm Carra Sioux Boy with c|net for CBS news.
