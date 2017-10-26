Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Giant robot fights are going pro"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Special Features

Giant robot fights are going pro

Megabots wants to launch a robot combat league, and you're invited.
8:50 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Giant robot fights are going pro.

Latest Random videos

Video: Judge reads guilty verdict in texting-suicide case
Judge reads guilty verdict in texting-suicide case
1:38 June 16, 2017
Judge Lawrence Moniz reads the court's guilty verdict as friends and family of teenager Michelle Carter look on. She was accused of...
Play video
Video: Make DIY slime without using borax
Make DIY slime without using borax
1:30 June 12, 2017
Many DIY slime recipes use borax, but some people have complained the chemical can cause burns. This "stretchy sand slime" is 100 percent...
Play video