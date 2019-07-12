Get the most from your Facebook Portal

[MUSIC]
Facebook portal video chatting device is less than a year old but it's already become very popular so people can keep in touch with friends and family.
Here's some other uses for the device as At a recent Facebook conference CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that portal will now be compatible with WhatsApp to ensure greater privacy for video calls.
He also said portal will be available for international users starting this summer and into the fall for users can also sync their accounts through portal so different family members can have access to their contacts.
When you're making a video call turn on the spotlight feature to keep the camera focused on one person simply by doubles tapping their face.
Besides making video calls portal is a true multitasker.
by swiping left you can access a handful of apps like Spotify and Pandora with more available through the portal app icon.
Through the settings app.
You can also adjust the weather app so it will show on your home screen.
The portal starts at $130 in San Francisco and cars to both CNET for CBS News.
[MUSIC]